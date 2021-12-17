'Station 19' ready to explode into holiday mode?

Station 19 season 5 episode 8 is about to air in a few hours and it will be the final episode from the series before Christmas break. While most dramas go for a more direct impact in recent times, Station 19 decided to stick to the familiar holiday episode format in the upcoming one.

The episode, titled "All I want for Christmas is You" is perhaps Station 19's answer to the dramatic overture that has been prevalent over the last few episodes. Station 19 has had a sad stint since the death of Dean Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan). Perhaps this episode will finally bury the hatchet.

The episode also opened up a new avenue with Vic (Barrett Doss) and Jack Gibson (Grey Damon).

Christmas finale on the way for 'Station 19'

The upcoming episode has Christmas in its title, so something in that avenue is supposed to guide the episode. Though the previous episode had joyous moments with Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato) and Maya Bishop's (Danielle Savre), it still saw others like Vic struggling to recover from Dean's death.

The other major crisis that spread over the episodes was the impact of Dean Miller's death; the one involving baby Pru. Dean's daughter's custody has been a major plot point over the last 3 episodes, with the last episode explaining the angle from the grandparents' point of view.

This episode hints at a Christmas miracle and perhaps it will involve the crisis with baby Pru. That will also serve as a good resolution before the show goes on break.

The official synopsis for the episode released by ABC reads: "It's the holiday season and the firefighters have their hands full responding to a number of tragedies throughout Seattle; putting aside their differences and personal drama, they come together to try and achieve a Christmas miracle."

As it is a Winter Finale, the show will go all out with the new episode.

'Station 19' Where to watch the finale?

The final episode of Station 19 for 2021 will air on the ABC network and stream on Hulu. No new episodes have been announced so far, but that may change tomorrow. For further updates, stay tuned.

