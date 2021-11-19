"Stay away from that man": Britney Spears deletes Jeffree Star Instagram post after concern from fans 

As popstar Britney Spears enjoys her newfound freedom from conservatorship, she has received several concerning comments about her supporting YouTuber Jeffree Star. Fans of Spears are now attempting to get the makeup mogul “cancelled” yet again.

This comes after Jeffree Star had sent her a few products from his makeup line to the “Toxic” singer. In the now deleted Instagram post, the singer had praised Star, leaving fans concerned.

Though the 39-year-old singer did not reveal the reason behind the post’s deletion, fans gathered that the negative comments under the post must have led her to do it.

What did Jeffree Star say about Britney Spears?

On November 17, the “Criminal” singer reviewed the products sent by Jeffree Star. She wrote:

“Jeffree Star’s Holy Mist is BOMB and I mean it. I don’t wake up or go to sleep without it…I wanna open the cute packaging and freaking drink it!!! It smells that good…not to mention the adorable bullet lipsticks…”

Britney Spears added:

“Sorry I had to share cause if I didn’t know I would wish somebody would tell me about it!!! Jeffree Star, you’re a genius!!!! ”

Though Jeffree Star has not spoken negatively about the singer in recent times, his past comments about her have come to fans' attention. In a 2007 TMZ interview along with Perez Hilton, Star called the “Circus” singer a drug-addict.

In the interview, where Hilton attempted to “boycott Britney Spears”, he said:

“Do not enable Britney Spears. She is a drug addict.”

Responding to Hilton’s comments, Jeffree Star said:

“Don’t support her habit.”

Spears' fans managed to dig up said video online, leading to their "canceling" of Jeffree Star.

Though the internet is quick to “cancel” celebrities, many showed sympathy towards Spears for supporting the makeup mogul. They assumed she must not have been aware of Star’s past controversies. A few comments online read:

“Queen gets a pass on all drama, she just trying to rediscover life.”

“LEAVE BRITNEY ALONE! SHE'S A HUMAN!”

“This is so stupid leave her alone lol. She literally probably didn’t have access to this shit and if and when she did have access to internet im sure she wasn’t wasting her time getting up to date on YouTube drama”

Another comment read:

“She just was let out y’all can we give her a sec”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Along with Jeffree Star accusing Spears of being a “drug addict”, he has also embroiled himself in several other controversies over the past few years. A former website of his came to light where he had posted pictures of swastikas and triggering self-harm photos. He has also received backlash for racist comments and faced allegations of s**ual assault. Aside from that, being involved in the infamous Dramageddon 2.0 controversy also made more fans turn against him.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee