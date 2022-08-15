"Stay out of it": RHOA Fans react to Aaron Ross defending Sanya against Kenya in Episode 14

RHOA returned for another dramatic episode on Sunday night, and this week the spotlight was on Sanya and Kenya. Over the past few weeks, viewers have witnessed the co-stars often facing each other in confrontations. This week, while they were in the midst of an argument, Sanya's husband, Aaron Ross, decided to stand up for his wife. This didn't sit well with fans.

Episode 14 of RHOA, titled Montego Baes, featured Sanya and Kenya getting into a heated argument after the former didn't respond to the latter's calls. It all began on the day of Sanya's iFit shoot. Kenya had expressed her interest in being there during the shoot. The previous day, Sanya told Kenya and Sheree that if they wanted to come along with her, they would need to leave at 9:30 am.

The next day, Kenya and Sheree both claimed they were ready on time but received no other information from Sanya. When Kenya tried to call Sanya, the RHOA star didn't pick up her phone. This left Kenya and Sheree feeling like they were unwelcome.

When Kenya confronted Sanya about her leaving them and not responding to her calls, the RHOA star's husband was quick to jump to his wife's defense.

Aaron Ross involves himself in Sanya and Kenya's drama in RHOA Episode 14

Later that day, when everyone met for dinner, Sheree confronted Sanya about her iFit shoot and told her how she felt like she was uninvited. Sanya was quick to defend herself, claiming that she didn't have her phone with her and was busy during the shoot. The RHOA star added that she assumed that the ladies weren't interested in making it for the shoot.

While Sheree shared that she would give Sanya a pass for the misunderstanding that happened, she added that the RHOA star shouldn't expect the same from Kenya.

When they sat down for dinner, Sheree told Kenya that Sanya had claimed that she left because the two of them didn't show up in the morning. This didn't sit well with Kenya who decided to confront Sanya about it right in front of everyone else.

Kenya asked Sanya,

"I tried to call you twice. Did you call back? Did you find out? Did you try to get us there?"

Sanya defended herself by claiming that she assumed Kenya and Sheree were going with the other ladies on a catamaran. She went on to ask the RHOA star why she was making it a big deal.

During her confessional, Sanya shared that it seemed like Kenya wanted to pick a fight with her.

Sanya went on to tell Kenya that she wanted her to be there. But Kenya shared that it wasn't right for Sanya to treat her guests that way. As the argument escalated, Aaron Ross didn't like the way the ladies were treating his wife.

Leaving everyone shocked, Sanya's husband got up from his seat and said,

"Hold on, please. I don't rock like that. Don't f*** with my wife."

The statement from Sanya's husband left everyone shocked. Fans who watched the episode also didn't like Ross' reaction. Viewers took to social media to share their opinions on Ross's outburst.

Fans slam Ross for involving himself in Sanya and Kenya's drama

Taking to Twitter, fans condemned Sanya's husband for involving himself in the drama. Some also shared that he needed to stay out of it and let Sanya fight her battles by herself.

Nomfundo Fuze @fundoz

Stay out of women business your name is mentioned We need Nene to check Ross for usStay out of women business your name is mentioned #RHOA We need Nene to check Ross for us Stay out of women business your name is mentioned #RHOA

MsXquisite @MsXquisite Ross needs to learn how to read his lines instead of trying to read women #RHOA Ross needs to learn how to read his lines instead of trying to read women #RHOA https://t.co/W0g37qL92Y

Shannon Joseph @smichawnjoseph Ross we like you. Don’t be a Peter in the wemenz business now!! Let your lil messy wife handle her scandal alone! #RHOA Ross we like you. Don’t be a Peter in the wemenz business now!! Let your lil messy wife handle her scandal alone! #RHOA https://t.co/hq0ZbhpLlE

Chocolate Nubian Queen👸🏿🤎 @MelissaJanae_ Idc how nobody feels Ross was outta line. He should not have stood up and said nothing. Your wife can handle her own sit your fake lance gross looking ass down and stfu #RHOA Idc how nobody feels Ross was outta line. He should not have stood up and said nothing. Your wife can handle her own sit your fake lance gross looking ass down and stfu #RHOA

Chef DonDon @chef_dondon Yo Ross don’t ever come for the Women. If yo wife can’t handle the heat get off the show. But I ain’t really here for that. Especially if not one lady addressed you. I am hoping it’s not what it looks like #RHOA Yo Ross don’t ever come for the Women. If yo wife can’t handle the heat get off the show. But I ain’t really here for that. Especially if not one lady addressed you. I am hoping it’s not what it looks like #RHOA

🙏🏽 @NateDaBoss13 Nawww Ross… stfu and stay out of it! Your wife is a big girl and she knew what she was signing up for when she agreed to do this show! You don’t need to stand up and curse out the ladies just for having a disagreement! I didnt like that at all! #RHOA Nawww Ross… stfu and stay out of it! Your wife is a big girl and she knew what she was signing up for when she agreed to do this show! You don’t need to stand up and curse out the ladies just for having a disagreement! I didnt like that at all! #RHOA

