Steel Panther 2024 US tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & more

American band Steel Panthers announced their On The Prowl Tour 2024, which will start in Nevada and end in Kansas. The band will tour across major US cities like San Diego, Anaheim, Cleveland, and Madison, among others. This news comes ahead of the band's upcoming On The Prowl Winter Holidaze Tour 2023, which kicks off on December 1 in Cleveland, Ohio. The 2024 tour will begin in January after its previously announced tour.

Expressing their enthusiasm for the upcoming tour, the band shared a statement and said that they were excited for an "incredible 2024."

“As we wrap up another amazing year with all our magical tour dates, we're also gearing up for an incredible 2024. Get ready for a year full of whimsical adventure, high-energy performances, and heavy metal – just like our cr*tches," the band said.

A Live Nation pre-sale will go on sale on Wednesday, November 29, while a general on-sale will go on sale on Friday, December 1, 2023, via Ticketmaster. Fans can also follow Steel Panther's official social media handles to stay updated on the latest news.

Steel Panther's tour will begin in Reno and end in Wichita

Steel Panther will kick off their tour with a concert in Reno, Nevada which is scheduled to take place on January 19, 2024. After performing in a few cities, the band will wrap up their tour with a final concert in Wichita, Kansas on February 24, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

January 19, 2024 – Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada

January 20, 2024 – Star of the Desert Arena in Primm, Nevada

February 1, 2024 – House of Blues San Diego in San Diego, California

February 2, 2024 – House of Blues Anaheim, in Anaheim, California

February 14, 2024 – Sanctuary Events Center, in Fargo, North Dakota

February 16, 2024 – The District in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

February 17, 2024 – The Truman in Kansas City, Missouri

February 18, 2024 – Wooly’s in Des Moines, Iowa

February 21, 2024 – Iron City Bham in Birmingham, Alabama

February 22, 2024 – Minglewood Hall in Memphis, Tennessee

February 23, 2024 – The Hall in Little Rock, Arizona

February 24, 2024 – TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center in Wichita, Kansas

Steel Panther is an American rock band that formed in 2000

Steel Panther is an American band from Los Angeles, California which was previously known as Metal Skool and Metal Shop. They are known for playing their energetic live shows on the famous Sunset Strip, keeping the spirit of '80s glam metal alive. The band is led by former LA Guns vocalist Ralph Saenz, also known as Michael Starr. Steel Panther's on-stage antics are a mix of tribute and satire to the glory days of '80s glam metal.

In 2008, a big moment arrived when they changed their band name to Steel Panther. Later, Universal Republic signed the band, leading to the release of their successful album, Feel the Steel, in 2009. The band claimed their spot on the Billboard charts that year, marking the beginning of a wild ride.

They started releasing more albums one of them was Balls Out, which became a popular hit in 2011, followed by All You Can Eat in 2014. These albums weren't just about music, they were a showcase of the band's skill and humor, complete with hilarious singles and album art that parodied the great Leonardo da Vinci.

Their songs often include playful jabs at band conflicts, talks about drugs and s*x, and spontaneous humor shared with the crowd. The band Steel Panther remains an influential band that brings laughter and headbanging to fans around the world.