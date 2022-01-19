Stephanie Seymour children: All about her family as ex-supermodel shares heartbreaking tribute to son, Harry Brant, on his first death anniversary

On January 18, former supermodel and actress Stephanie Seymour took to her Instagram to post a heart-rending tribute to her late son. Seymour posted multiple pictures of her son Harry Brant on the first anniversary of his death.

The Instagram post featured photos of Harry from his childhood as well as some along with his mother Stephanie. Seymour captioned the post with the moving poem I Missed You Today by author Donna Ashworth.

Harry Brant, the youngest son of parents Stephanie Seymour and Peter Brant, was found dead on January 17 last year following a tragic accidental overdose from prescription drugs. He was 24 years old at the time of his unfortunate demise.

What is known about Stephanie Seymour's family and children?

Seymour has four children from her two marriages. At the age of 21, the former Victoria's Secret angel married guitarist Tommy Andrews in 1989. Their marriage failed a year later, but Seymour gave birth to their son Dylan Thomas Andrews around that time.

The then 25-year-old model married industrialist and renowned publishing house owner Peter Brant in 1995, with whom she currently has four children.

Stephanie Seymour's children

Dylan Thomas Andrews

Dylan Andrews (Image via Select Model Management)

Dylan (born in 1990) is Seymour's first son and just like his mother, the 30-year-old has been working as a model and is currently associated with Select Model Management. He has previously modeled for Tom Ford and Trump International Hotels. Dylan's portfolio as a model hints that he is based out of Chicago.

Peter Brant II

Seymour's second child was her first child with her husband, Peter Brant Sr. As per multiple reports, Peter Mark Brant Jr. was born on December 30, 1993. The 28-year-old is a member of the LGBTQ+ community and started a gender-fluid cosmetics brand with his late brother Harry. The project was in collaboration with cosmetics giant MAC and was called the Brant Collection.

Harry Brant

Stephanie Seymour's late son Harry (born in 1996) was only 24 years old when he passed away in 2021. In addition to working with his brother's cosmetics venture, Harry Brant also worked as a model. The late model also contributed to Interview magazine, which is published by his father's firm, Brant Publications, Inc.

Lily Margaret Brant

Peter Brant Sr. and Stephanie also share a daughter named Lily, who was reportedly born on October 28, 2004. It is currently not known if the 16-year-old has also forayed into the modeling industry like most of her siblings. However, Lily showcases some interest in posing for photographs, as evidenced by her Instagram page, which has garnered her over 15,000 followers.

Stephanie also has five stepchildren from her husband Brant's previous marriage to Sandra Simms.

Edited by Atul S