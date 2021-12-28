Who is Paing Takhon? Burmese model named 'Most Handsome Face of 2021' by TC Candler

Burmese model and actor Paing Takhon has been named the “Most Handsome Face of 2021” by the prestigious global organization TC Candler. He narrowly beat the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Timothee Chalamet and BTS members V and Jungkook.

Considered one of Southeast Asia's most popular stars, the 25-year-old was mentioned in The Myanmar Times' “Top 10 Actors” list in 2019. He was also featured in Buzzfeed's “23 Stunning South Asian Men That Are Too Gorgeous For Words” in 2018.

The TC Candler list is one of the most highly-anticipated yearly global rankings charts. Takhon debuted on the “Most Handsome Face” list last year and secured 10th position before grabbing the top rank this year.

However, he also made news for receiving a three-year prison sentence for actively supporting the protests against the military coup in Myanmar.

The TC Candler list wrote the caption of “Free This Man” while crowning Paing Takhon as the Most Handsome Face of 2021.

Everything to know about Paing Takhon

Paing Takhon is a Burmese model, actor and singer (Image via paing_takhon/Instagram)

Paing Takhon is a popular Burmese model, actor and singer. He was born on September 17, 1996, to Tun Moe and Khin Kyu in Kawthaung, Myanmar. He grew up with his five siblings and graduated from Basic Education High School No. 1 Khamaukgyi.

He moved to Yangon in 2014 to pursue a career in modeling and also attended the University of Distance Education Yangon to study psychology. He also enrolled in John Lwin's model training that same year, and soon debuted as a runway model with John Lwin's Star & Model International Modeling Agency.

Takhon went on to bag prestigious modeling gigs and several TV commercials and advertisements. He began his acting career in 2017 with his debut film Midnight Traveller and also appeared in films like Bad Boys 2, Thaman Kyar (Weretiger) and Thu Bal Thu Lae (Who is he?).

Over the years, Paing Takhon gained immense popularity in neighboring Thailand as well, appearing in several TV shows and commercials in the country. His 2019 fanmeet in Bangkok saw a large number of fans and supporters show up.

In September 2019, the Myanmar Tourism Federation appointed the actor as Myanmar's Tourism Ambassador to Thailand. He also became the ambassador of the ASEAN Economic Community. Takhon also established a career in singing with his 2017 album Chit Thu (Lover).

He also became the face of many prominent brands, including Ponds Myanmar, Oppo Myanmar, Sunkist Myanmar and Telenor Myanmar, among others. Takhon also founded his own beauty product company and became a business partner and shareholder of United Amara Bank.

Following the Myanmar coup d'état earlier this year, Paing Takhon became a prominent face in the anti-coup movement. On April 8, 2021, he was arrested from his mother’s home after being charged for participating in the Civil Disobedience Movement.

Takhon’s sister Thi Thi Lwin wrote on social media that the actor was arrested without any violence as he was suffering from multiple illnesses at the time. Reports suggest that he was taken into custody in the North Dagon area of Yangon.

On December 27, 2021, Paing Takhon was sentenced to three years in prison with hard labor. Several fans, well-wishers and colleagues have since taken to social media to fight for his freedom.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee