Still Missing Morgan on Hulu: Release date, plot, trailer, and everything we know so far

Still Missing Morgan will be released on Hulu on Thursday, February 16, 2023. It will be released as a four-part series and contain details of the 1995 disappearance of six-year-old Morgan Nick and the 1989 case of Jacob Wetterling.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"On a humid evening in 1995, Colleen Nick’s life would be forever changed when her daughter, Morgan Nick, was kidnapped while playing with friends nearby. Her friend, Patty Wetterling, is one of few people who can relate to life with a child missing for 27 years."

It continues,

"Patty’s son, Jacob, was kidnapped six years before Morgan. When the Morgan Nick case is reexamined in 2020, a documentary crew was there with the new investigators - leading to the first dramatic shift in the investigation in 25 years."

Still Missing Morgan comes from ABC News Studios and Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions

Still Missing Morgan will narrate the tragic story of the disappearance of six-year-old Morgan Nick. In the summer of 1995, Morgan was playing feet away from her mother when she was abducted by unknown assailants. This case hasn't been solved even after 25 years.

Here is the official trailer for the upcoming docuseries,

The description reads,

"The docuseries follows the decades-long investigation into the abduction of six-year-old Morgan Nick in June 1995, and the new evidence investigators hope will help them crack the case."

Still Missing Morgan follows the new leads uncovered by investigators in 2020, leading to the first monumental change in the case in 25 years.

The docuseries will also feature exclusive interviews with people who were at the scene during Morgan’s disappearance. It will also include exclusive footage of a search led by the FBI Evidence Recovery Team, which helps name the most-likely abductor.

Still Missing Morgan will also feature the story of Jacob Wetterling, a child who went missing six years before Morgan vanished. The two mothers, Colleen Nick and Patty Wetterling, share their hauntingly similar experiences of losing a child and what it is like to live without knowing what happened to their babies.

Still Missing Morgan is produced by ABC News Studios and Scott Free Productions. Executive producers include ABC News Studios’ Beth Hoppe, Scott Free Productions’ Ridley Scott, Justin Alvarado Brown, David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, and Clayton Krueger, and NLA Productions’ Lugene Armstrong

Devon Parks from Mad Possum Pictures is the director.

Who is Morgan Nick, and what happened to her?

Morgan Chauntel Nick (September 12, 1988—disappeared June 9, 1995) is an American girl who was kidnapped at a Little League Baseball game. Her mother created the Morgan Nick Foundation, which aids people in finding their missing children.

On June 9, 1995, the child and her mother, Colleen Nick, attended a Little League baseball game in the town of Alma, Arkansas. At around 10:30 p.m., the kid asked her mother if she could catch fireflies with her friends. At first, her mother wouldn't allow her, but eventually, she let her go.

She was last seen at 10:45 p.m. by her friends, emptying sand out of her shoes alone near her mother's car while her group of friends emptied their shoes a few dozen feet away. Morgan's friends explained seeing a "creepy" man talking to Morgan as she put her shoes back on.

When the game ended, Morgan's friends returned without her. She has now been missing for 27 years, 8 months, and 4 days.

Still Missing Morgan will be released on Hulu on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes