Sting 3.0 tour 2024: Dates, tickets, venues, & all you need to know

Sting 3.0 Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from September 17, 2024, to November 13, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour will feature performances of the singer's greatest hits and will be his latest major tour of the year.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Toronto, Boston, and Detroit, among others. The singer announced the new tour via a post on his official Instagram page on March 11, 2024:

The artist presale is currently ongoing and can be accessed by registering as a fan club member from the singer's official website. A VIP package sale is also ongoing at the moment. Citibank cardholder presale will be available from March 12, 2024, at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed with the first six digits of a valid Citibank debit or credit card.

A Live Nation presale will be available from March 13, 2024, at 10:00 am local time for select dates. Interested patrons may use the presale code KEY to gain access to said presale.

General tickets will be available from March 15, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets can be purchased from the aforementioned official website or via Ticketmaster or Live Nation.

Sting 3.0 tour 2024 dates and venues

Sting is set to start the year with a Europe and UK tour spanning the months of May, June, and July, including performances at the Brive Festival. This will be followed by the newly announced North America tour.

Sting is bringing along Chris Mass of Mumford & Sons tour fame as his tour drummer and guitarist Dominic Miller, who is a longtime collaborator of the singer, including as the co-writer of the song Shape of My Heart.

The full list of dates and venues for the Sting 3.0 tour 2024 is given below:

September 17, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Fillmore Detroit

September 18, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Fillmore Detroit

September 20, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Massey Hall

September 21, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Massey Hall

September 30, 2024 – Philadelphia, The Met

October 1, 2024 – Philadelphia at The Met

October 4, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park

October 7, 2024 – Brooklyn (New York City) New York at Brooklyn Paramount

October 9, 2024 – Brooklyn (New York City), New York at Brooklyn Paramount

October 10, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York Brooklyn Paramount

October 12, 2024 – Port Chester, New York at The Capitol Theatre

October 15, 2024 – Washington, DC MGM National Harbor

October 20, 2024 – Miami, Florida at Fillmore Miami Beach

October 22, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

October 28, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Auditorium Theatre

October 29, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Auditorium Theatre

November 6, 2024 – San Francisco, California at The Masonic

November 7, 2024 – San Francisco, California at The Masonic

November 12, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Wiltern

November 13, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Wiltern

After the upcoming tour, Sting will also perform alongside Billy Joel in a few shows at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas in November 2024.