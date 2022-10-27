Sting Kuala Lumpur concert: Tickets, presale, price, where to buy and more

English singer and former The Police frontman Sting has announced a new concert scheduled for 2023. The concert will take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for his ongoing My Songs world tour.

Sting, whose original name is Gordon Sumner, will perform at the Plenary Hall at the KL Convention Centre on March 20. The concert set will feature songs spanning the singer's career as a solo artist as well as tracks from the time he was in The Police. The artist, who is currently on his European tour, will be supported by Joe Sumner, who will be a special guest at the concert.

Sting Kuala Lumpur 2023 concert tickets

[ Sting: My Songs ]⁠

Date：20 March 2023, 8:30 PM⁠

Venue: Plenary Hall, KL Convention Centre⁠

Tickets for Sting’s Kuala Lumpur 2023 concert will be made available to the public from October 28 at 10 am MYT via Go Live Asia or Live Nation. A fan club pre-sale is scheduled for October 26, and a Live Nation member pre-sale will go live on October 27.

Ticket prices for the Kuala Lumpur concert are priced between MYR398 to MYR1288. These prices are not inclusive of ticket fees and booking charges.

The singer is also scheduled to perform a five-run date in Japan on the following days:

March 8, 2023 -- Hiroshima

March 9, 2023 -- Osaka

March 11-12, 2023 -- Tokyo

March 14, 2023 -- Nagoya

On April 1, 2023, the Roxanne singer will head to Vegas where he will perform six residency shows at The Colosseum at The Caesars Palace. These shows are scheduled for April 1, 2, 5, 7, 8, and 9.

More about the singer

Earlier in February, Sting sold his entire songwriting catalog to Universal Music Publishing Group for a deal of reportedly over $250 million. The catalog apparently features the artist's solo songs and the songs he wrote for The Police. In a statement after the deal, the singer said:

“It is absolutely essential to me that my career’s body of work have a home where it is valued and respected – not only to connect with longtime fans in new ways but also to introduce my songs to new audiences, musicians and generations.”

Sting has collectively received 17 Grammy awards throughout his career. His hit song Every Breath You Take won Song of the Year along with three Brit Awards, including Best British Male Artist in 1994 and Outstanding Contribution in 2002, a Golden Globe, an Emmy, and four nominations for the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

In 2019, the artist received a BMI Award for Every Breath You Take becoming the most-played song in radio history. The artist was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Police in 2003. In 2000, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for recording.

The Police were an English rock band formed in London in 1977 primarily consisting of Sting, who was the lead vocalist and bass guitarist, Andy Summers, who was the guitarist, and Stewart Copeland who played the drums and percussion. The band became popular in the late 1970s and 1980s in the new wave scene.

The Police disbanded in 1986 and reunited for a reunion tour in 2007. The reunion tour helped the band members become the highest-earning musicians in 2008.

