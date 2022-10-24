“Stop giving this guy a platform”: Twitter reacts as Kanye West claims ‘Django Unchained’ was his idea

The past few weeks of October have been quite eventful for fans of Kanye West, as the rapper has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. West has been left, right, and at the center of controversies ever since he headlined Paris Fashion Week in a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt, alongside Candace Owens, on October 3.

The rapper further courted controversy when he went on an anti-Semitic rant on social media, and then in his interview with Chris Cuomo.

This time, however, the reason behind the 45-year-old rapper being in the news is not as controversial. Kanye recently claimed that Quentin Tarantino's 2012 Western feature, Django Unchained, was his idea. West made the claim on Piers Morgan Uncensored, indicating that he pitched the idea to Jamie Foxx and Tarantino.

Many netizens found Kanye West's recent claims to be quite odd, and one of them went on to say:

"Please stop giving this guy a platform."

Kanye West gets trolled mercilessly for his Django Unchained claims

Kanye West appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored (Image via YouTube/Piers Morgan Uncensored)

During his two-hour-long interview with the British journalist and TV personality, Kanye West talked about many things, including the recent anti-Semitic remarks he made on social media. Ye acknowledged the hurt and confusion that his comments caused.

The rapper even apologized to disheartened and impacted families due to his comments. However, he refused to take back his remarks as he claimed he didn't regret saying anything. Interestingly, at one point, West even jokingly referred to Morgan as "Karen."

During the interview, West accused Tarantino of ripping off the idea for the 2012 film. He claimed to have pitched the idea of the film to Tarantino and Jamie Foxx as the music video of his 2005 track, Gold Digger.

"Tarantino can write a movie about slavery where – actually him and Jamie, they got the idea from me because the idea for ‘Django’ I pitched to Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino as the video for ‘Gold Digger’. And then Tarantino turned it into a film."

Interestingly, the concept for the rapper's music video for Gold Digger was nothing like Django Unchained. Jamie Foxx wasn't even the first choice to play Django, which many Twitter users noted. One even joked that Kanye was the inspiration behind Samuel L. Jackson's antagonistic character.

Netizens didn't hold back their creative minds as they trolled Kanye West.

Christian Hannahween @TheHannahcast @DEADLINE That's funny because how could he have pitched that idea to Jamie Foxx when Jamie Foxx wasn't even Quentin's first choice to play Django? @DEADLINE That's funny because how could he have pitched that idea to Jamie Foxx when Jamie Foxx wasn't even Quentin's first choice to play Django? https://t.co/e1NyvLJfQw

Robert Shaw @bookonbob @DEADLINE It was written for and offered too Will Smith, who turned it down. @DEADLINE It was written for and offered too Will Smith, who turned it down.

Ty @TyMayesTV @DEADLINE I’m on the verge of unfollowing every single media outlet that mentions this man. @DEADLINE I’m on the verge of unfollowing every single media outlet that mentions this man.

T Á R @annatariel @DEADLINE “My husband thought he came up with Django Unchained for years! To this day when he claims he pitched the idea to Jaime Fox & Quentin Tarantino it means he stopped taking his meds.” — Kim Kardashian, probably @DEADLINE “My husband thought he came up with Django Unchained for years! To this day when he claims he pitched the idea to Jaime Fox & Quentin Tarantino it means he stopped taking his meds.” — Kim Kardashian, probably

Redbil @Redbil5 @DEADLINE Kanye is on what we call a 'Sesh,' this whole month. Don't worry about it. When he stops we'll tell him everything he did and said later! @DEADLINE Kanye is on what we call a 'Sesh,' this whole month. Don't worry about it. When he stops we'll tell him everything he did and said later! 😉

Moviebuff3000 @Moviebuff3000 @DEADLINE Odd because Jamie wasn't the first choice for Django. @DEADLINE Odd because Jamie wasn't the first choice for Django.

Parsons Rockefeller @Saint_Parsons Kanye West is slowly becoming the real Uncle Ruckus or Samuel Jackson in Django unchained. Kanye West is slowly becoming the real Uncle Ruckus or Samuel Jackson in Django unchained. https://t.co/M4SKUZVhuc

yuforic @yuforic Kanye West JUST remembered, ten years later, that he actually wrote Django Unchained... Kanye West JUST remembered, ten years later, that he actually wrote Django Unchained...

Tarantino's Django Unchained was a tribute to Spaghetti Westerns

Django Unchained was a highly-stylized tribute to Spaghetti Westerns (Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment)

For the unversed, Tarantino's 2012 revisionist Western film was his tribute to Spaghetti Westerns. The names of the film and its protagonist were inspired by the 1966 Italian film Django by Sergio Corbucci.

Jamie Foxx played the lead character, Django Freeman. Other pivotal roles in the film were portrayed by Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Samuel L. Jackson, Kerry Washington, and Walton Goggins.

Many critics praised the film's highly stylized, somewhat over-the-top, and sensational sequences. The performances of the cast and Tarantino's direction also received much acclaim.

