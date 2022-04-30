"Stop hitting on me": Elon Musk and AOC tweet drama explained as their online spat takes over internet  

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got into a Twitter spat on Friday evening.

The new-Twitter owner responded to AOC’s tweet where she expressed her frustration with the “massive communication platform.” Though it seemed like the 32-year-old Rep. was genuinely enraged, Musk hilariously replied to her.

Ocasio-Cortez said that she was outraged with Musk’s purchase of Twitter as it had stoked hate crimes. She also claimed that Elon Musk decided to buy the platform after “Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special.”

The tweet read:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez @AOC Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special

Musk is famous for his eccentric tweets.

In his signature joking manner, he responded by saying:

Ocasio-Cortez responded to Musk by saying that she was not referring to him but to Mark Zuckerberg, the owner of Facebook and Instagram. However, she deleted the tweet just minutes after publishing it.

Elon Musk’s comment on Twitter comes days after Twitter announced that it was ready to be acquired by the Tesla CEO for $44 billion.

How did netizens respond to Elon Musk buying Twitter?

Elon Musk’s Twitter purchase was confirmed on Monday. The same has sparked massive outrage from progressive netizens, while conservatives have welcomed it.

There have been mixed reactions to Musk’s purchase after claiming that he disagrees with censorship and bans on the platform. Liberals were left concerned that those who post “harmful content” or misinformation would not be held accountable for their actions.

Musk claimed that those who break the platform rules could be given “time-outs” rather than outright banned from Twitter.

He also claimed online that he disapproved of Vijaya Gadde, who is the chief legal officer and part of the general counsel of Twitter, earning $17 million annually from the platform. He also blasted Gadde for censoring the New York Post’s October 2020 exclusive article about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Saagar Enjeti @esaagar Vijaya Gadde, the top censorship advocate at Twitter who famously gaslit the world on Joe Rogan's podcast and censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, is very upset about the @elonmusk takeover Vijaya Gadde, the top censorship advocate at Twitter who famously gaslit the world on Joe Rogan's podcast and censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, is very upset about the @elonmusk takeover https://t.co/WCYmzNEMNt

Ever since Musk acquired the platform, Twitter’s employees have been outraged as they tend to be on the liberal side. The staff vowed to quit working for the platform after Musk’s takeover in around six months.

However, sources have revealed that it is likely that Elon Musk will be making widespread staff cuts as it will be more profitable.

Sources also claimed that Musk would be bringing in his own board after firing CEO Parag Agarwal, who made nearly $30 million this year.

Conservatives also stated that Twitter had been “shadow-banning” them and making it harder for netizens to view their tweets before Musk’s ownership of the platform.

Among those who profited from the same was Ron DeSantis, the Governor of Florida, who gained nearly 400,000 new followers earlier this week. However, AOCs Twitter count has slumped by more than 15,000 in the last four days.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar