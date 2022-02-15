Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez trolls Charlie Kirk for his bizarre take on the Super Bowl 2022 halftime show

The 2022 Super Bowl halftime show ellicited some strange reactions.

One of those strange reactions to the show was from conservative commentator Charlie Kirk who said this:

"The NFL is now the league of sexual anarchy. This halftime show should not be allowed on television."

Charlie Kirk @charliekirk11 The NFL is now the league of sexual anarchy. This halftime show should not be allowed on television. The NFL is now the league of sexual anarchy. This halftime show should not be allowed on television.

Kirk was upset with the performance because it featured hip-hop artists Snoop Dog, Dr. Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.

One person who thought the comments were a bit bizarre was Democratic representative Alexandria Ocasico-Cortez, who called out Kirk, saying:

"Like I said, weirdos."

The ironic thing about all of this is that there was nothing sexual about the halftime show. None of the artists said or did anything that would have given any indication that the performance was sexual.

In fact, most fans said it was one of the best halftimes ever because it brought back old school hip hop. This was the only time the halftime show has featured an entire hip-hop line-up.

There have been hip-hop artists who have performed with other artists from other genres, but they were always the surprise or featured guest. This was the first time where it was exclusively just hip hop music on the stage.

But a lot of people think they know why Charlie Kirk reacted the way he did.

Charlie Kirk isn't the only one who overreacted to the Super Bowl halftime show

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

A lot of people feel like Charlie Kirk's overreaction to the halftime show is based on one thing: race.

All the artists who performed at halftime were black, except for one, and that had to bother Kirk and others to see mostly black artists performing.

David Lytle @davitydave @charliekirk11 Charlie saw some Black people having a good time on his TV and can’t stand it. @charliekirk11 Charlie saw some Black people having a good time on his TV and can’t stand it.

There was a lot of fan reaction or overreaction, in some cases, to what they saw, and like Kirk, for them, it supposedly wasn't based on race but on the sexual content in the show, which as mentioned before was very little.

Kirsten Ferreira @KirstenFerreir8 @davitydave @charliekirk11 First of all…. This comment is more offensive then the halftime show!!!! Secondly he said sexuality not race!!!! Thirdly…Football should be for everyone to be able to watch and Enjoy as a family! Hence why Janet Jackson got in trouble for the Titty slip! @davitydave @charliekirk11 First of all…. This comment is more offensive then the halftime show!!!! Secondly he said sexuality not race!!!! Thirdly…Football should be for everyone to be able to watch and Enjoy as a family! Hence why Janet Jackson got in trouble for the Titty slip!

Despite the displeased reactions, most people were pleased with the show and had no issues with what was being shown.

A lot of fans grew up with this type of music during their college and high school days and appreciated the NFL for making this kind of effort to include this type of music in its halftime show this year.

The positive reviews that were mostly received was good news for the hip-hop community because, hopefully, that means more shows like this are to come in future Super Bowls.

Edited by Windy Goodloe