"Man has the pass to smoke anywhere" - NFL fans go crazy as footage of Snoop Dogg lighting a J before Super Bowl 22 halftime goes viral

Rapper Snoop Dogg was seen lighting up a J prior to the NFL halftime show at Super Bowl 2022. The California-born performer was getting ready to perform with fellow California-born rapper and record producer Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem.

But NFL fans were tweeting about what happened before Snoop Dogg grabbed a microphone.

Goldchain says: "Snoop has a free pass to smoke weed anywhere in the world. Literally anywhere."

Goldchain says: "Snoop has a free pass to smoke weed anywhere in the world. Literally anywhere."

Cleveland Cavaliers bilingual play-by-play announcer Rafa El Alcalde tweeted a video of the rapper warming up before going on stage for the halftime show.

Cleveland Cavaliers bilingual play-by-play announcer Rafa El Alcalde tweeted a video of the rapper warming up before going on stage for the halftime show.

DuhKey said: "Great, now everyone knows he smokes weed. Nice job guys."

DuhKey said: "Great, now everyone knows he smokes weed. Nice job guys."

Tom tweeted: "Gotta get that medicine in so the arthritis doesn’t act up mid show."

Tom tweeted: "Gotta get that medicine in so the arthritis doesn't act up mid show."

Andrew Brian Posadas responded by saying "Essentially this is Popeye eating his spinach before coming to save the day." In this case, Snoop is enjoying another green and leafy substance.

Andrew Brian Posadas @AndrewBPosadas



In this case, Snoop is enjoying another green and leafy substance.

Andrew Brian Posadas responded by saying "Essentially this is Popeye eating his spinach before coming to save the day." In this case, Snoop is enjoying another green and leafy substance.

(Raquel) KOBE tweeted: "LMFAOOOOOO the only way Snoop knows how to warm up."

HULK SMASH GAMMA understands what happened and apparently wishes others would as well.

HULK SMASH GAMMA understands what happened and apparently wishes others would as well.

💯🔥HULK SMASH GAMMA🐆💯 says: "Weeds legal...join civilization already stop acting brand new at the sight of weed consumption. It's normal"

TheRealDeal had a sarcastic comeback for the image of Snoop's pre-halftime festivities.

TheRealDeal had a sarcastic comeback for the image of Snoop's pre-halftime festivities.

TheRealDeal 🇺🇸 says: "Wow. His carefully cultivated perception of squeaky clean, healthy living is in tatters. He totally let me down."

Raoul Duke stated: "Dude, did you just out Snoop Dogg for smoking weed? I didn’t think that was even possible."

Raoul Duke stated: "Dude, did you just out Snoop Dogg for smoking weed? I didn't think that was even possible."

Kurtz von waco kid empathizes with the California-based rapper and icon.

kurtz von waco kid empathizes with the California-based rapper and icon.

kurtz von waco kid says: "Every artist has their headspace they need to get into before performing. Snoop just bein Snoop light em up"

Damione Hughes Jr. asserted: "This is the same man that has smoked at the White House before."

Afua mentioned: "This isn't a surprise to us."

The 50-year-old rapper and Dr. Dre opened the NFL halftime show with the song "The Next Episode" before paying tribute to their fallen friend, rapper Tupac Shakur, with his classic hit song "California Love."

Rapper and actor 50 Cent made a surprise appearance, where he performed his 2003 hit song "In Da Club" before R&B superstar Mary J. Blige sang her classic "Family Affair."

Musician and Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar then took to the stage. Eminem finally entered with a rendition of his hit song "Lose Yourself."

What Happened in Super Bowl 2022?

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals faced off in one of the best Super Bowls in recent memory. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford went 26 of 40 for 283 yards passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Two of Stafford's touchdown passes went wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who was the Super Bowl MVP with his eight receptions, 92 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went 22 of 33 for 263 yards passing with a 75-yard touchdown pass to receiver Tee Higgins on the first play of the second half. However, the Rams defense sacked him seven times in the game, which tied for the most in Super Bowl history.

In the end, Los Angeles won the big game for the first time since the 1999 season by a score of 23-20 over Cincinnati.

Edited by LeRon Haire