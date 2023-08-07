Strange Planet cast list explored

Apple TV+'s new animated series, Strange Planet, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The show is set on a distant planet that shares some similarities with Earth. It follows several blue beings who try to understand the various complexities pertaining to human life. A short description of the show, as per Apple TV+ Press, reads:

''Based on the New York Times No. 1 bestselling graphic novel and social media phenomenon of the same name, “Strange Planet” is a hilarious and perceptive look at a distant world not unlike our own. Set in a whimsical world of cotton candy pinks and purples, relatable blue beings explore the absurdity of everyday human traditions.''

The series features the voices of Tunde Adebimpe, Demi Adejuyigbe, and many others. It is based on the acclaimed webcomic series of the same name. The show is created by authors Nathan W. Pyle and Dan Harmon.

Tunde Adebimpe and others star in Strange Planet

1) Tunde Adebimpe

Tunde Adebimpe stars in one of the key roles in Apple TV+'s Strange Planet. Details about his character are not known at this point, but he will reportedly play a significant role in the story.

Tunde Adebimpe is a noted musician and actor whose credits include No More Time, She Dies Tomorrow, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Adam Driver's Marriage Story, among many more.

2) Demi Adejuyigbe

Demi Adejuyigbe is also a part of the cast of the new Apple TV+ adult animated series. Details about what role he's playing are not yet revealed by the makers or the network.

Demi Adejuyigbe has previously acted in various movies like Closing Time, Funeral Rehearsal, and Men, to name a few.

3) Hannah Einbinder

Hannah Einbinder stars in Apple TV+'s Strange Planet. Although her character details are yet to be revealed, fans can look forward to her playing a key role in the plot. Hannah Einbinder's other memorable acting credits include History of the World, Part II, I Might Be Famous, Hacks, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the series also features many others who play crucial supporting roles. These include:

Danny Pudi

Lori Tan Chinn

Beth Stelling

Cedric Yarbrough

James Adomian

Apple TV+ dropped the official trailer for Strange Planet on July 25, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the numerous intriguing events set to unfold in the animated series. The trailer opens with a line that perfectly establishes the basic tone and theme of the series:

''What if our our world wasn't the only one where existence is absurd?''

The trailer subsequently goes on to depict the unique world that the series is set in and offers a peek into the lives of the blue beings. They seem intrigued by human beings and their lives. The entire series focuses on how these little creatures try to understand the absurd and comical nature of human existence.

Don't forget to catch the first three episodes of Strange Planet on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The remaining seven episodes are expected to follow the standard weekly-release format.