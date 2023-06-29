Californian skate and streetwear label Stussy is revisiting its collaborative streak with Converse and Swedish brand Our Legacy. The terrific trio marks their debut collaboration with the launch of a three-piece footwear collection. While the Californian skate brand has connected individually both the labels in 2022, the latest partnership marks a new leaf in the interpersonal relationship.

The iconic Converse All-Star Chuck 70 Hi sneaker model will be the focus of the collaborative makeover as it will be given three brand new makeovers. All three makeovers will come in light and summer-friendly hues to attract the audience.

The collection is slated to be released on Friday, June 20, 2023. However, price details of the sneaker hasn't been revealed by either of the involved parties at teh time of the writing. The collaborative sneaker pack will be released via the official e-commerce site of Stussy, Our Legacy, Chapter stores, and select retailers.

The upcoming Stussy x Our Legacy x Converse sneaker collection features three colorways of the All-Star Chuck 70 Hi

Popular streetwear fashion label Stussy is owned and founded by the Californian artist, Shawn Stussy. The brand has been on the top of its game throughout last year and has continued to maintain the status in the first six months of 2023. Moreover, it has continued to maintain its position in the streetwear world with multiple collaborations.

This year, the label has already collaborated with multiple labels such as Nike, Heal the Bay, Martine Rose, Gangstar, Our Legacy, and many more. The latest collaboration with Our Legacy comes after the two brands previously partnered with each other in May 2023, whereas Converse's collaboration comes after the duo previously worked in March 2023 for Converse 70 Hi.

The official Stussy news page introduces the collaborative collection as follows:

"Stüssy and Our Legacy Work Shop have created a special version of the iconic All-Star Chuck 70’s Hi. Made from a durable hemp and overdyed in Portugal using bio-friendly dyes in a closed water loop cycle, giving each unique pair a washed vintage feel."

The latest collaboration redresses the Converse All-Star Chuck 70 in three different makeovers, including "Pool Blue," "Pigeon Grey," and "Lizard Green." Every makeover will feature branding details of "Stussy" that is woven upon the tongue tags and Converse All-Star branded lining.

"The shoe comes in three distinct colorways: Pool Blue, Lizard Green, and Pigeon Grey. All feature a Stüssy woven label on the tongue, Work Shop patch, and Converse All-Star branded lining and include white and black laces."

More details are added within the shoes with the black and white lace options. The collaborative shoe has been designed via experts in all three labels and marks a rebirth of footwear collection, which is appealing for both the fashionable and streetwear enthusiasts alongside the enviornmentally conscious individuals.

