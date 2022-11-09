Subway No-Look Chicken Sandwich: Where to buy, price, and other details explored

The addition of Patrick Mahomes' new Subway No-Look Chicken enhances The Vault, the company's digitally exclusive menu.

The Vault is a new digital-only menu from Subway that gives customers special sandwich choices that can only be ordered via the Subway website and app.

Subway No-Look Chicken by Patrick Mahomes is a new sandwich for customers wishing to indulge in a more substantial alternative suitable for larger lunches or dinners.

The Patrick Mahomes-designed Subway No-Look Chicken is available for a limited time at selected stores around the country and costs $7.45 for a six-inch sandwich and $10.99 for a footlong.

More details about Subway No-Look Chicken and where to buy this delightful footlong

The brand's iconic Rotisserie-Style Chicken is included in the new sandwich, dressed with twice as much of Frank's Red Hot Buffalo sauce and topped with twice as much Monterey Cheddar cheese.

Subway No-Look Chicken is served on warm Artisan Italian bread, according to a recipe developed by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

NFL player Patrick Mahomes is now joining the All-Star roster in addition to sandwiches from Tony Romo, Charles Barkley, Derek Jeter, Stephen Curry, and others.

Subway No Look Chicken is being made available as part of the brand's Vault menu, which can only be viewed by customers online or through the Subway app, making it digitally exclusive.

Visit Order.Subway.com to determine the location of the closest Subway and use the website to download the app.

Two new sandwiches have also been added to Subway's special menu

The Benissimo Italian sandwich was created in association with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and added to The Vault earlier in March by Subway.

Stephen Curry's Meatball Marksmen and Simone Biles' Vaultwich are now available for Subway lovers to enjoy. Meatballs coated in marinara sauce, provolone cheese, black olives, and banana peppers are heaped high on the Meatball Marksman, which is served on thick multigrain bread.

The Vaultwich is served on Italian Herbs & Cheese bread and includes pepperoni, Genoa salami, Belgioso Fresh Mozzarella, green peppers, banana peppers, and Baja Chipotle sauce.

Along with Jimmy Garappolo's Benissimo, Russell Wilson's Dangerwich, Tony Hawk's Turkey Vert, and Marshawn Lynch's Beef Mode, you may get The Vaultwich and Meatball Marksman.

Download the Subway app or go to the Subway website to access The Vault menu.

