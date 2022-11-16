Subway vending machines: All you need to know about brand’s Grab & Go smart fridges

Subway vending machines were announced on Monday, October 14. Named Grab & Go, the announcement by Subway revealed that these smart fridges would be stocked with readymade sandwiches, snacks, and beverages.

The first of the Subway vending machines made its public appearance in September at the University of California, San Diego. According to the company, the machine at UC San Diego applies UV-C light disinfection after each transaction and receives fresh supplies every day from a neighboring franchise.

Karla Martinez, director of innovation for non-traditional development, said:

"Subway Grab & Go has quickly gained traction as consumers are drawn to sandwiches made fresh daily from a brand they know and love, versus competitor items that rely on a 14-day plus shelf life."

Using the contactless payment option, users can also speak to computers using artificial intelligence and "natural language processing," according to Subway.

Subway vending machines are a step towards improving accessibility through unconventional innovations

NowThis @nowthisnews Your next Subway sandwich may come from a vending machine. The fast food chain is reportedly looking to step up its business by expanding the presence of its ‘Grab & Go’ smart fridges. Your next Subway sandwich may come from a vending machine. The fast food chain is reportedly looking to step up its business by expanding the presence of its ‘Grab & Go’ smart fridges. https://t.co/sUAdZDPbSj

In a recent statement, Karla Martinez, Subway's head of innovation for non-traditional development, revealed that the company plans to eventually expand Subway vending machines into locations like airports, colleges, and hospitals.

Around 5,900 Subway locations in the U.S. and Canada, or nearly a fourth of the chain's North American footprint, saw same-store sales increase on average by 13% from 2021 to 2022 during the first three quarters of that year.

Airports, colleges, and hospitals, which saw the worst sales declines during the height of the pandemic restrictions, witnessed an average 22% gain in same-store sales.

The firm started experimenting with Subway vending machines in 2020 to enable franchisees to improve off-premise dining opportunities for diners.

Since then, the program has grown to over 400 locations across North America, and this year, more growth is anticipated. This program is expanded upon by smart refrigerators.

Franchise outlets closest to the nearest Grab & Gos make sandwiches every day and deliver them to Subway vending machines sites, such as casinos, convenience and gas stations, hospitals, and airports.

Subway® @SUBWAY . Manage your munchies with melty mozzarella, smashed avocado, bacon, turkey and a bed of veggies. Order #12 on the #SubwaySeriesMenu : The Turkey Cali Club Manage your munchies with melty mozzarella, smashed avocado, bacon, turkey and a bed of veggies. Order #12 on the #SubwaySeriesMenu: The Turkey Cali Club™. https://t.co/rPAeIECPvA

One of the biggest fast-service restaurant chains in the world, Subway serves millions of customers each day in more than 37,000 locations throughout more than 100 countries with freshly produced sandwiches, wraps, salads, and bowls.

The finest customer experience possible in their local communities is Subway franchisees, a network of more than 20,000 devoted small business owners and entrepreneurs own and run the company's restaurants.

Poll : 0 votes