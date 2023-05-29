Succession season 4 episode 10 ending explained: Did Kendall become the new CEO of Waystar RoyCo? 

The finale of Succession almost felt like a movie as it ran for a whopping 90 minutes. The focus of the show since its premiere has been control over Waystar RoyCo, a global media and entertainment conglomerate founded by the patriarch of the Roy family, Logan Roy. His children were hell-bent on becoming the successor to their father's throne.

In the final episode of Succession, which aired on May 28, 2023, on HBO, it was revealed that Shiv's husband, Tom Wambsgans, would become the new CEO of Waystar RoyCo. As for Kendall, it looked like he lost everything. This episode was titled With Open Eyes. It was directed by Mark Mylod and written by Jesse Armstrong.

Succession season 4 episode 10 ending explained: Why did Shiv not back Kendall during the vote?

The episode began with events that happened a couple of weeks after Logan Roy's funeral. To avoid voting, Roman had been living with his mother in Barbados. Given the significance of their brother's vote, Kendall and Shiv fled to the island to speak with him. Upon seeing Kendall, Shiv told him that she had already won.

Back in New York, Matsson and Tom had a word where the former revealed that he wanted Tom to become the new CEO. Greg betrayed Tom and informed Shiv that there was a conspiracy about her. Shiv, Kendall, and Roman were in the Bahamas during this. They knew they needed one leader among them if they were to break the Gojo deal.

They selected Kendall to be the leader in a very weird but wholesome manner. Shiv soon learned that Matsson was making her husband the new CEO behind her back. She was horrified but couldn't do much about it.

The day of the voting finally arrived, and everyone gave their votes except Shiv. When her turn came, she just left the room. Kendall and Roman followed her out, and Shiv revealed that she didn't want to vote for Kendall, who became furious and threw a fit at both of his siblings.

He claimed that he deserved the throne because he was the eldest boy. Shiv laughed at this as she left the room to return to the board meeting. She even stated that because he was a murderer, she would not be casting her vote for him.

Shiv voted no for Kendall. He, of course, got dejected and left the building, but then entered the new CEO, Tom. He knew Greg went behind his back but still wanted him to work under him.

This extraordinary episode ended with Roman heading to a bar to have a drink; Kendall, who lost everything, stoically gazing into the open sea; and finally, Tom and Shiv were shown sitting in a car, but the love between them was non-existent.

Succession synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Succession reads:

"Although he has no plans to step aside as the head of Waystar Royco, the international media conglomerate controlled by his family, aging patriarch Logan Roy is contemplating what the future holds. He has lingered in the limelight longer than even he thought he would, and now family members want to run the company as they see fit."

It further states:

"Despite a best-laid succession plan, tempers flare over Logan's intentions. Kendall Roy, Logan's eldest son from his second marriage and a division president at the firm, is the heir apparent. As Kendall attempts to solidify his eventual takeover, he and the three other Roy children face a difficult choice as company control and family loyalties collide."

Succession is the brainchild of Jesse Armstrong. The show was accoladed with several awards like the BAFTA, Golden Globe, Emmy, etc.

