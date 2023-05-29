Succession season 5: Uncertainty surrounds the future as star offers promising update

For passionate fans of Succession eagerly awaiting updates on a potential Season 5, there is reason to rejoice as Kieran Culkin, one of the stars of the acclaimed HBO drama, has provided a promising update. In previous revelations, Culkin had disclosed engaging in conversations with showrunner Jesse Armstrong regarding the show's future beyond Season 4.

Despite Season 4 seemingly concluding the series with a definitive ending, tantalizing hints have emerged suggesting that the captivating saga of the Roy family might not be over just yet.

While no official confirmation has been made regarding Season 5, Culkin's recent remarks have sparked a wave of excitement and anticipation among devoted fans. The prospect of further developments in the Roy family's complex narrative has ignited enthusiasm and discussions about the potential continuation of this beloved TV series.

Succession season 5: Uncertainty lingers as Kieran Culkin hints at potential future

Kieran Culkin's remarks on the possibility of Succession Season 5 leave fans in suspense, as uncertainty looms over the future of the acclaimed series (Image via HBO)

In a candid interview with director Taika Waititi for Interview Magazine, Kieran Culkin, a star of the acclaimed HBO series Succession, expressed his uncertainty regarding Season 4 being the final installment of the gripping drama.

Culkin revealed that he hadn't fully processed the ending yet. Having recently completed filming, battled illness, and engaged in press activities—the question of what lies ahead now that the show is over, weighed on his mind. Culkin said:

"I don't know yet. I still haven't processed it. We finished filming about a month ago. I came home for a few days, got really sick, did two weeks of press, and then my whole family got sick again. Now the press is over, the show is airing, it's done. So what do I do now?"

aon @aonassad9 this season of #Succession will go down in history as the greatest pieces of TV ever made. Kendall, Roman and Shiv all heirs to the throne and none wins actually . Kudos to Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook making these insufferable pricks look human. #Succession HBO this season of #Succession will go down in history as the greatest pieces of TV ever made. Kendall, Roman and Shiv all heirs to the throne and none wins actually . Kudos to Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook making these insufferable pricks look human. #SuccessionHBO https://t.co/lCOC5DwV3P

While Culkin recognized that Succession couldn't continue indefinitely, he had always envisioned five seasons for the series. He perceived Season 4 as distinct from its predecessors, igniting speculation about the possibility of a Season 5.

"I knew this wasn't the kind of show that could keep going and going. I always thought five seasons. It was just a number I had in my head."

Culkin's genuine curiosity and eagerness to witness the unfolding narrative were apparent, as he hinted that showrunner Jesse Armstrong is also cognizant of the potential for future installments.

Adding to the intrigue, Culkin disclosed that Armstrong harbored uncertainty about Season 4 marking the definitive end of the series. Throughout the season, Armstrong deliberately kept the cast guessing about the show's future, fostering an atmosphere of anticipation.

However, it should be noted that Armstrong had previously stated that season 4 would serve as the conclusion. In an interview with The New Yorker, the showmaker had alluded to the potential for revisiting another facet of the Succession world if there was an "appetite" for it, and if it leveraged the strengths of their collaborative work:

"I have caveated the end of the show, when I've talked to some of my collaborators, like: Maybe there's another part of this world we could come back to, if there was an appetite? Maybe there's something else that could be done, that harnessed what's been good about the way we've worked on this. So that is another true feeling."

vernejgay @vernejgay From the Dept. of 2nd Thoughts. Jesse Armstrong to the New Yorker: "I have caveated the end of [ #succession ] when I’ve talked to some of my collaborators, like: Maybe there’s another part of this world we could come back to, if there was an appetite?" (No appetite at all!) From the Dept. of 2nd Thoughts. Jesse Armstrong to the New Yorker: "I have caveated the end of [ #succession ] when I’ve talked to some of my collaborators, like: Maybe there’s another part of this world we could come back to, if there was an appetite?" (No appetite at all!)

While Culkin's optimism and the subtle hints about a season 5 are exciting, fans must approach the end of Succession season 4 as the definitive conclusion to the Roy family's journey, at least for now. Nevertheless, it remains within the realm of possibility that the Succession universe could be further explored.

As fans eagerly await news about the potential Season 5, they can immerse themselves in the gripping narrative by streaming the first four seasons of Succession on HBO Max.

With its critical acclaim and the opportunity to conclude on a high note, the series stands as a rarity in television. While the future remains uncertain, the tantalizing prospect of delving deeper into the captivating world of the Roy family instills hope in fans who yearn for more of their enthralling drama.

