Succession season 4 finale: Five big questions ahead of the wrap

Season 4 of Succession is all set to make its return with the finale episode on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 9 pm ET, exclusively on HBO and HBO Max. Jesse Armstrong is the creator of the highly absorbing satirical drama series, which is currently in its final season. The show has become a fan-favorite over the past three seasons, due to its arresting plotlines, shocking twists, and impressive character arcs.

The followers of Succession have been eagerly waiting to see what the finale episode of the HBO show's final season will bring to the table. They are especially excited after Succession season 4 episode 9, titled, Church and State, had a series of astounding events. It included Roman being brutally beaten by a crowd of protesters.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode, titled, With Open Eyes, given by HBO, reads as follows:

"Ahead of the final board vote on the Waystar-GoJo deal, Kendall and Shiv try to shore up their opposing interests and get a fix on the whereabouts of a physically and emotionally bruised Roman."

Thus, by the looks of the official synopsis, the finale episode is expected to answer some of the biggest questions of the season, including what happened to Roman.

From Roman's whereabouts to Cousin Greg: 5 important questions before Succession season 4 finale is released

1) Will the finale episode see the demise of one of the major characters?

Throughout the last few episodes of the show's final season, it has been majorly hinted that one of the four Roy siblings is about to meet a highly tragic ending.

Kendall has spent almost the entire season tottering on the step of a skyscraper roof. He has also been believed to have been drowned by everyone for a long period of time in the season. Thus, there is a possibility for him to meet a terrifying end.

Meanwhile, another Roy sibling, Roman, has last been seen being brutally beaten to the ground by angry protesters. Roman's fate will be revealed in the upcoming episode and there is a high probability that it won't be a happy one.

With the death of Logan Roy, anything seems possible. However, fans wonder if the show will give the audience two major deaths in one season. Only time will tell.

2) Will Lukas Matsson win?

One of the most obvious questions raised right before the finale episode is if Lukas Matsson will successfully pull away all control of Waystar from the Roy siblings. After everything that's been going on, there is a chance that Matsson may pull out all the strings in his own favor. This might happen as Shiv is putting too much power in the clutches of Matsson by brokering a deal between him and Mencken for the new CEO of the company.

However, the real question is if the show's creator Jesse Armstrong will give viewers such a straightforward ending or not.

3) Will the series finale showcase the triumph of Kendall?

The final season of Succession has been leaping towards a critical showdown at the boardroom. Here Kendall will attempt to convince the Waystar group to strike down Matsson’s bid for the ultimate takeover of the company.

After his long string of back-luck moments, it will be quite refreshing to see Kendall Roy finally triumph for once. There is a possibility that Kendall will destroy Matsson's bid, take control of the company and get to build on his father Logan Roy's unmatched empire.

4) Will Cousin Greg take charge of Waystar Royco?

There is another slightly unlikely possibility for the series finale and this is Cousin Greg's rise as the CEO of Waystar Royco. In the preceding episode of the current season of Succession, Matsson was been seen telling Shiv that he wanted an American CEO for the company. At that moment, he looked at someone outside and grinned. There's a possibility that the person he was looking at was Greg.

Thus, in the finale, Greg can be seen becoming the new CEO of Waystar or even emerging at the very top of the game as anything is possible after Logan Roy's death.

5) Will Logan Roy come back to life?

Another highly unlikely but satisfying ending scenario for the finale episode of this season of Succession is Logan Roy being brought back to life to take control of everything. This is something the fans have been craving since the fav-favorite character passed away in the final season of the HBO show, Succession.

Although the chances are quite slim, there is no harm in wishing for the best.

The upcoming finale episode 10 of Succession season 4, will air on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

