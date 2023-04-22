What time will Succession season 4 episode 5 air on HBO and HBO Max? Release date and more explored

Season 4 of Succession is slated to premiere with a fresh new episode on HBO and its streaming platform HBO Max this Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 9 pm Eastern Time (ET). Jesse Armstrong is the creator of the series, which has gained immense popularity over the previous 3 seasons due to its unexpected storylines and astounding twists.

Without a doubt, Succession fans have been interested in seeing what the forthcoming episode 5 of the final season has in store for them. In episode 4, titled Honeymoon States, fans saw some highly intriguing series of incidents, including the Waystar group discussing a vital recommendation to the board right before the GoJo sale.

Succession season 4 episode 5 has been titled, Kill List

Succession season 4 episode 5 plot explored

Scheduled to arrive on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 9 pm ET, the highly awaited episode 5 of the HBO series' final season has been titled, Kill List. Jon Brown and Ted Cohen have acted as writers for the episode, while Andrij Parekh has served as the director. The official synopsis for season 4's episode 5, Kill List, provided by HBO, reads as follows:

"After being summoned to Norway for a GoJo team-building retreat, Waystar’s old guard grows increasingly concerned over the trip’s true purpose. Later, when Matsson makes a play for ATN, Shiv, Kendall, and Roman consider whether to fight for Logan’s crown jewel."

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode 5 provides viewers with clues about what to expect from the new episode. By the looks of it, the episode will be filled with some rather interesting chain of events, as the audience will see Waystar's old guard becoming increasingly concerned about the true objective of a GoJo team-building retreat hosted in Norway.

The new episode will showcase Kendall, Shiv, and Roman considering whether they should battle it out for the crown jewel of Logan after Matsson strives for ATN. Thus, viewers are in for a gripping new episode.

Take a closer look at the Succession season 4 cast members

The cast list for the HBO show's 4th and final season includes:

Hiam Abbass as Marcia Roy

Brian Cox as Logan Roy

Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy

Natalie Gold as Rava Roy

Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans

Sarah Snook as Siobhan "Shiv" Roy

Alan Ruck as Connor Roy

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy

Season 4 of the series debuted on March 26, 2023, on HBO. As stated in the official description of the show:

''The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.''

Don't forget to catch episode 5 of Succession season 4, which will debut on HBO and HBO Max this Sunday.

