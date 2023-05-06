What time will Succession season 4 episode 7 air on HBO and HBO Max? Release date and more explored

Succession season 4 is all set to make its arrival with a brand new episode 7, exclusively on HBO and HBO Max this Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET. Titled Tailgate Party, the episode is written by Will Tracy. Meanwhile, Jesse Armstrong is the developer for the satirical drama show, which has become quite popular over the preceding three seasons due to its plotlines and character arcs.

Without a shred of doubt, viewers of Succession have been quite eager to witness what the upcoming episode of the series' final season will bring to the table. They are especially looking forward to the episode after Succession season 4 episode 6, titled, Living+, had a series of pretty interesting events. The previous episode showed Kendall and Roman admitting to Shiv that they did not like the GoJo deal.

The previous episode even showcased Roman firing both Gerri and the head of Waystar's film studio. In the episode, the audience also saw Tom and Shiv beginning to romantically reconnect and Kendall delivering his speech successfully for the Living+, giving the stock of Waystar a massive boost.

Succession season 4 episode 7 has been titled, Tailgate Party

Episode seven of the fourth and final season of the HBO Max series has been titled Tailgate Party. It is set to arrive on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET. Will Tracy has served as the writer for the upcoming episode, while Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini have acted as directors.

The official synopsis for season 4's episode 7, Tailgate Party, given by HBO, reads as follows:

"Hoping to work the angles, Kendall and Roman ask Shiv to invite a campaign insider to Logan's pre-election day party."

The brief official synopsis for the new episode gives viewers clues regarding what the upcoming episode 7 has in store for them. Needless to say, the upcoming episode will be full of some pretty arresting events. The audience will see Roman and Kendall asking Shiv to send an invite to an insider of the campaign to the pre-election day party of Logan.

The new episode will also display Roman and Kendall hoping that their angles will work in their favor. Thus, the audience is in for a riveting new episode.

Take a closer look at the cast members for Succession season 4

The cast list for the HBO series' final season entails:

Hiam Abbass as Marcia Roy

Brian Cox as Logan Roy

Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy

Natalie Gold as Rava Roy

Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans

Sarah Snook as Siobhan "Shiv" Roy

Alan Ruck as Connor Roy

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy

The 4th and final season of the show debuted on HBO Max and HBO on March 26, 2023. As stated in the official description of the show:

''The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.''

Catch episode 7 of Succession season 4, which will debut on HBO and HBO Max this Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

