Sugababes UK Tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, price, dates, and more

One of Britain’s chart-topping girl groups, Sugababes, is ready to head out for their first tour in the UK in two decades.

The reformed band, which includes original members Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena, and Keisha Buchanan, made the long-awaited announcement on social media. They wrote:

"We're so excited to come full circle and announce our own headline UK tour."

The Sugababes' UK tour tickets go on sale on Friday, July 1 and will be available for purchase through TicketMaster's UK website. Fans will be able to access the presale, which will begin on June 29, by signing up for the same on LiveNation's website. More information regarding ticket pricing will be released at a later date.

Sugababes 2022 UK tour dates and venues

Sugababes @Sugababes SUGABABES HEADLINE TOUR, OCTOBER - NOVEMBER 2022. Tickets on sale Friday 1st July. Link in bio! SUGABABES HEADLINE TOUR, OCTOBER - NOVEMBER 2022. Tickets on sale Friday 1st July. Link in bio!🎉 https://t.co/fgFuCPts1D

The trio (Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena, and Keisha Buchanan) will follow up on their headline set for this year's Mighty Hoopla, and fans will be able to see them during this weekend's Glastonbury appearance.

The performers will hit the road in October and November 2022, beginning at Bristol's SWX and moving on to cities like Leeds, Liverpool, London, Brighton, and Cardiff. The band will travel all over the UK before ending their run of live shows on November 7 at Glasgow's O2 Academy.

Sugababes @Sugababes Headlining @mightyhoopla on Saturday was incredible! Thank you to everyone who came out to watch and support us, still on cloud 9 Headlining @mightyhoopla on Saturday was incredible! Thank you to everyone who came out to watch and support us, still on cloud 9♥️ https://t.co/X4h48g7sXD

Sugababes 2022 UK Headliner Tour:

October 16, 2022 - Bristol, SWX Bristol

October 17, 2022 - Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

October 18, 2022 - Norwich - The Nick Rayns LCR

October 20, 2022 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

October 21, 2022 - Manchester - O2 Apollo Manchester

October 23, 2022 - Leeds - O2 Academy Leeds

October 24, 2022 - Liverpool - O2 Academy Liverpool

October 25, 2022 - Sheffield, O2 Academy Sheffield

October 27, 2022 - Brighton - Brighton Center

October 28, 2022 - Bournemouth - O2 Academy Bournemouth

October 29, 2022 - Southampton - O2 Guildhall Southampton

October 31, 2022 - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

November 1, 2022 - Birmingham - O2 Academy Birmingham

November 2, 2022 - London - Eventim Apollo

November 4, 2022 - Newcastle - O2 City Hall Newcastle

November 5, 2022 - Edinburgh - The Usher Hall

November 7, 2022 - Glasgow - O2 Academy Glasgow

The upcoming tour will mark the trio's first performance since the reformation of the group with the original line-up. The chart-topping band is also scheduled to perform at a number of major events during the summer of 2022, including Portsmouth's Victorious Festival and Margate Pride.

Sugababes @Sugababes Glasgow! Super excited to announce we’ll be special guests at @colourboxxfest next summer. Can’t wait to see you all Glasgow! Super excited to announce we’ll be special guests at @colourboxxfest next summer. Can’t wait to see you all 💫 https://t.co/JN42As3xjk

The announcement comes after a headline performance at London's Mighty Hoopla festival and before a highly anticipated appearance at the Glastonbury Festival this weekend. The trio will perform on Friday night before headliners Reef, who will replace The Damned (who had to withdraw from the festival due to COVID).

More about the group

The group has seen several line-up changes since their debut, but they finally reunited as the original trio in 2012. To commemorate their 20th anniversary, they released a special edition of their debut album One Touch in May 2021, which featured the MNEK remix of their 2001 hit Run for Cover. The album's re-release reached its highest point on the UK's official album chart at Number 18, surpassing its previous peak two decades earlier.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far