Summer House MV season 1 episode 6 release date, air time and plot

Summer House MV season 1 episode 6, titled Nak*d Ambition, will air on Bravo on Sunday, June 11 at 9 pm ET. Fans can stream this popular show on the network's website or Peacock application.

The series features 12 friends enjoying the beautiful summer in the legendary vacation spot, Martha's Vineyard, by partying and throwing various events.

Episode six will be very explosive as Shanice will get into the bathtub naked with Simon, Bria's boyfriend. This shocks everyone and Bria yells at Simon to go to his room or he will be kicked out of the house. In the trailer, Bria even asks Shanice not to do it but the latter just smiles and walks off.

What to expect from Summer House MV season 1 episode 6?

Bravo's description of the episode reads:

"Jordan comes to a decision about where she stands with Amir; Shanice makes her triumphant return to the house, but her unapologetic attitude causes problems with Bria."

This week on Summer House MV, Jordan might finally decide if she wants to date Amir after lots of flirting. Jason will tell the guys that he is not looking around for casual s*x as he is still dealing with the consequences of his past relationships. Simon warns Jason that if he keeps on talking like that he might never get laid.

As he has a three-month-old baby with another woman back home, Jason does not want a relationship like that. The girls and boys will also enjoy a fun time together at the club and Simon even takes off his wedding ring for the night, which might cause a fight between him and Jasmine.

The happily married couple might also discuss Jasmine's previous remarks, where she said that she is losing her individuality post-marriage. The couple has been facing issues for the past many episodes as Simon does not want his wife to party so much with her friends while the latter wants to revisit her golden days with her friends.

Recap of Summer House MV season 1 episode 6

Bravo's description of the episode titled Jamaican Me Crazy reads:

"The feud between Bria and Silas heats up as the group grows tired of the drama; Alex sparks a flame with a housemate; Summer hosts a spicy Jamaica-themed night; Jordan celebrates one year of celibacy."

Last week on Summer House MV, Simon finally arrived home and brought gifts for everyone. Even though not everyone was on board with him staying in the house for a week, they quickly changed their minds after seeing $800 watches.

Jason shocked everyone by announcing that he had a three-month-old baby back home. He said that he tried to get into a relationship with the baby's mother but things did not work out.

Summer and Alex connected with each other over their common views on career and meditation. Later on, the former gave a lap dance to Nick in front of everyone in a game of truth and dare. Nick then ran into the pool with his clothes on. It looks like Bria and Silas' fight is over as the latter gladly hugged Simon when he entered the house.

Summer House MV airs on Bravo every Sunday at 9 pm ET. Fans can stream the series on Peacock, Hayu, and Fubo TV.

Poll : 0 votes