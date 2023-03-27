Summer House season 7 episode 7 release date, air time, and plot

The seventh episode of Summer House season 7 titled Rise and Wine premieres on Bravo on March 27, 2023, at 9 pm ET. Aside from the network's website, the latest episode of Summer House season 7 will be available to view on the Peacock streaming app as well.

Viewers have been loving the show so far, as fans have shown great enthusiasm for it. As Summer House season 7 progresses, viewers will see more drama, confessions, and heartbreak.

The upcoming episode 7 will feature Kyle Cooke and Carl Radke visiting the vineyard as they unveil a new plan.

The synopsis for season 7 of Summer House reads:

"Returning this summer are Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, and Carl Radke. The housemates are joined by new friends Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod, as well as old friends Andrea Denver and Kory Keefer."

The season premiere of the show welcomed cast members including Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Mya Allen, Danielle Olivera, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Amanda Batula, and Carl Radke. As the show progresses, more contestants will make their arrival.

Ciara and Danielle's friendship grows in Summer House season 7 episode 7

Ahead of the release of episode 7, Rise and Wine, the Bravo show released some clips, giving fans a glimpse into the upcoming episode. The clip featured Ciara Miller and Danielle Olivera getting closer after they visited the vineyard. Kyle Cooke and Carl Radke were also seen doing their best to make Chris Leoni feel comfortable and like “one of the guys.”

Apart from this, the episode will also focus on Lindsay, who didn't have much fun during the girls' night, while the others seem to be having a great time. Further, the episode will also feature some drama between the ladies, with Paige Desorbo expressing her frustration and calling out other cast members for their actions.

The synopsis for Summer House season 7 episode 7 reads:

“As Kyle and Carl devise a plan to make Chris feel like one of the guys, a visit to a vineyard continues to strengthen Ciara and Danielle's friendship; the girl's night turns sour for Lindsay.”

An overview of Summer House season 7 episode 6

The previous episode saw Gabby Prescod sit with the Hamptons crew, who threw a Studio Fifty-Forest-themed party. The party featured drama between Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, and Danielle Olivera and Paige DeSorbo seemed to be stuck in the middle of it all.

As Kyle and Amanda Batula arrived at Gabby's party, Carl was seen wanting to speak to the former. Carl was still upset about Kyle's outburst the previous weekend and Kyle was worried about the changes occurring in their friendship. However, neither star had the opportunity to speak about this and clear the sir.

There was also some tension among the participants, but Ciara Miller seemed to be enjoying the party to the fullest. Danielle Olivera and Lindsay Hubbard also designated Amanda Batula as the least trustworthy member of the group.

Fans now can't wait to see how the situation unfolds in Summer House season 7 episode 7, which will air on Bravo on March 27, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

