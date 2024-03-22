Summer House season 8 episode 5: Recap and more details explored

The Bravo reality TV series Summer House explores the lives of close friends who spend their holidays away from city life in a private secluded mansion. Each episode gives viewers insights into the relationships of cast members and their personal life problems.

Season 8 cast members include Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, and Gabby Prescod, alongside Jesse Solomon and West Wilson. Episode 5 was full of uncertainties, confrontations, and shocking revelations.

Summer House season 8 episode 5 titled The Camptons was released exclusively on Bravo TV on Thursday, March 21, 2024. The episode synopsis reads as follows:

"The housemates are pitching tents in more ways than one. A campout in the backyard sees Ciara and West cuddling up under the same canvas. A conversation with Craig leaves Kyle worried about his future with Paige. Lindsay shocks the girls with a confession about Carl."

What happened on Summer House season 8 episode 5?

Summer House season 8 episode 5 focused on the long-distance relationship between Paige DeSorbo and her boyfriend, Southern Charm star, Craig Conover. Paige has already planned to move into a new apartment in New York, while her Craig lives in Charleston.

During episode 5, Paige revealed her financial and living situation. She told Lindsay Hubbourd that her current rent is $8,500 per month but after moving into her new place, it will be raised to $12,000 monthly. When Craig heard about this, he offered to contribute to the rent but "it would just freak Paige out."

In a confessional interview on Summer House season 8 episode 5 Paige shared that she is not comfortable with Craig covering her out-of-budget expenses. As both of them live in different places, she doesn't want Craig to contribute financially until they're married.

After that, the Southern Charm star opened up to his fellow cast mate Kyle about his future with Paige. Craig revealed that he is working towards becoming the best version of himself by focusing on his mental and physical health. However, uncertainties and long distance have taken a toll on him. He said:

“I love Paige, but I’m almost becoming the best version of myself, and so if we work out, we work out, but if we don’t, it’s not the end of the world. I have to tailor my insecurities and impatience and either believe her or not.”

Another couple, Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula were also the center of focus in Summer House episode 5. Amanda shared her future goals with Kyle, telling him that she wants to move to New Jersey to a greener place. She plans on having kids and would like to raise them near her parents away from the busy city life in New York:

"I really want somewhere to be able to escape to. Somewhere in New Jersey to, like, have all the natural light and the outdoor space, there are so many things that I just crave and you don't get in a city."

However, Kyle is not so sure about this plan as moving to a new place would be more of an adjustment and a "sacrifice" for him.

Stream Summer House on the Bravo TV website and app every Thursday at 9/8c and the next day on Peacock. Season 8 episode 6 is set to release on March 24, 2024.