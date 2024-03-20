Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay hints at her alleged relationship with John Mayer

In the recent episode of Vanderpump Rules, titled Peaks and Valleys, which was released on Tuesday, March 19, on Bravo at 8 pm ET, Scheana Shay alluded to being in an o*gy with the legendary singer John Mayer, many years back.

Tuesday's episode saw Vanderpump Rules stars gather at Ariana Madix's house to play a game of Never Have I Ever, which got raunchy with its questions as the players got drunk. The revelations in that episode weren't only confined to Scheana, as her husband Brock Davis also confessed to being close to an o*gy.

How did Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay hint at her relationship with John Mayer?

With the game of Never Have I Ever getting raunchier with each round, Brock drank to a Never Have I Ever o*gy prompt, which ticked off talks of o*gies.

A producer asked Scheana Shay in a confessional if she had ever taken part in an o*gy.

"It was with an A-list celebrity," she said before hinting towards John Mayer being that celebrity referencing one of his songs. She said, hinting at John's hit song Your Body is a Wonderland, which came out in 2001.

"Once upon a time my body was a wonderland. I'll say that."

However, this ain't the first time Scheana Shay has spoken about her alleged relationship with the singing superstar. Beans about her relationship with John were spilled in 2020, on a podcast called Flashbacks.

There, Scheana alleged that she was in a six-month long throuple with Mayer and The Hills star Stacie Adam, who also happened to be her housemate.

The 36-year-old claimed to have met John at the Grand Havana Room when she worked as a waitress there. She said the first time she met with the A-lister was when he visited the place with his then-girlfriend Jennifer Anniston.

"I’m working this party. I end up getting wasted with them. Every time they did a shot, they would get me a shot," said Scheana in the podcast.

She also claimed to have gotten an invite to an afterparty, which she refused to go to because she was too intoxicated.

However, her lingering impression on John's mind coaxed him into obtaining her number, through his friend. She said they then began to see each other shortly after John and Anniston parted ways in 2009.

"I was living with [‘The Hills’ alum Stacie Adams] at the time," she recalled. “This went on for about six months. … It just became, you know, kind of the three of us. We had a little throuple going on," she admitted in the podcast.

Talking about how they parted ways Scheana Shay admitted succumbing to jealousy towards the end.

She said, "And then even after him and I stopped talking, they continued talking and there were, like, a lot of things."

Her revelation on Tuesday's episode came after her husband let out details on his rendezvous at an o*gy. After Brock drank at the prompt, "Never have I ever had a threesome with two dudes," Scheana Shay appeared shocked.

He confirmed, "I wasn't involved." But said, "I was in a room and there was other things going on, but there was definitely more bodies."

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules come out every Tuesday on Bravo at 8 pm ET.