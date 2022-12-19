Summer Job 2022: Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

Summer Job, which premiered on Netflix on December 16, 2022, is the first Italian program to stream on the platform. The show features ten Gen-Zers who are "accustomed to doing nothing all day long."

The 8 episodes series, hosted by Matilde Gioli, promises these contestants an extravagant vacation in exchange for something they've never done before. This means that each contestant must work for their vacation, with the winner receiving 100,000 euros.

Summer Job was shot on location in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

Summer Job contestants have never worked before

1) Sofia Carollo - @sofiacarollo_

Sofia is a 20-year-old who is “not fond of rules." She is from Centocelle, Rome, and has a “love-hate relationship” with her Peruvian mother. After being sent home early due to lack of commitment, Sofia worked the hardest of everyone and won the Summer Job competition, taking home €36,000.

2) Matthias De Donà - @matthiasdedona

Initially unwilling to take on jobs, Matthias soon realized the value of hard work after his bosses appreciated his efforts. The 18-year-old graduated from college in London with straight As.

3) Melina De Macedo [email protected] _melinchia

Melina De Macedo is 21 years old from Turin. She is Brazilian. Melina loves “getting drunk and having fun.” Interestingly, Melina was quite dedicated at her job unlike her castmates but lacked team spirit. She was eventually voted out at the end of week 2 of Summer Job.

4) Pietro “Pit” Martinii [email protected] pietromartinii

21-year-old Pit “loves competition.” He intended to take a lazy vacation and engage in a steamy romance while on Summer Job. However, when the time came, he was up for the challenge and tried hard to impress his bosses. You might have to send him a request to follow him as his Instagram account is private.

5) Gian Marco Caggiari - @mrgianmarcocaggiari

Gian Marco Caggiari is a 22-year-old fashion design graduate. He hails from Sardinia but currently lives near Duomo in Milan. During his initial days on the Summer Job, he was very critical of his bosses but gradually took on the responsibility. However, he was voted out at the end of week 3.

6) Marina Asinti - @marinasinti

From the beginning of Summer Job, many believed that Marina was not cut out for a real job. However, she proved everyone wrong through her determination. She made it to the finals before getting eliminated in third place.

7) Lavinia Polizzi - @misslaviniaaa

Lavinia,19, hails from downtown Milan. It takes three hours for her to get ready, but in the end, she “looks perfect.” Telling about her “good qualities,” she said she really likes her "lips" and "body." She shared a very good relationship with Samuele Mastrangelo on the show.

8) Angelica Brattoli - @angelica__bra

Angelica, 21, hails from Apulia. The fashionista loves “all things elegant." She thinks that she stands out amongst the other girls due to her “strong personality.” She was voted out of the show at the end of the first week.

9) Samuele Mastrangelo - @mastrohh

Samuele Mastrangelo is the son of ex-volleyball player Luigi Mastrangelo. The 19-year-old hails from Cuneo and works in cryptocurrency. Despite his initial lack of work ethic, he later received several golden paychecks for outstanding commitment to the job.

10) Pietro Fanelli - @iampietrofanelli

The 20-year-old Pietro spends his days “strolling the streets like a vagabond,” since he does not like to work. However, on the show, he realized he was good at taking responsibility but lost the motivation to work in the end and failed to make it into the top 4.

All the episodes of Summer Job are available to stream on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes