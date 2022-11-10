Who was eliminated from Survivor season 43 episode 8? Recap and more details explored

CBS aired Survivor season 43, episode 8 at 8 pm ET on November 9, 2022. Jeanine Zheng, a 24-year-old California resident, was eliminated from the show and became the season's first jury member. This gives her a chance to go to Ponderosa and enjoy before going home. She will also get a chance to vote for the show's winner.

The Seven team, especially James, initially wanted to vote out Owen in the episode because he had voted against James twice. However, Owen won the immunity challenge, and the pressure fell on Jeanine, who had recently lost her idol. She and the other members of her team tried to convince others to vote out Ryan, who felt confident enough to go fishing after discussing the votes with his alliance.

Sami wanted Ryan to be eliminated because he wanted to break most of the team and be in charge. Karla also felt that Ryan was a significant threat. Cassidy, however, did not want another girl to be eliminated. The vote against Ryan fell back as the team thought that he could be trusted at the moment.

Six people voted against Jeanine, so she was eliminated. Only she and Cassidy voted against Ryan.

Survivor season 43, episode 8 saw Jesse gain an advantage

This week on Survivor, Jeanine was emotional and distraught after Dwight's blindsided elimination by The Seven as he had left with her idol. Sami and Owen tried calming her down and told her that people would work with her. Jesse joked about Jeanine's idol being flushed and kept it hidden from everyone that Dwight had given him the idol before leaving.

He also had Cody's idol in his pocket, giving him a double advantage. Owen wanted to be a part of the majority's "uprising," so he talked to Noelle and Jeanine to get two members in their team from the majority.

The episode description reads,

"It is day 16 and castaways are getting to know their new tribe post-merge; hunger pangs are starting to take a toll and castaways must decide who will strike a deal with Jeff Probst to earn rice for their tribe."

Owen was the next target, but he performed the immunity task well. This week's immunity challenge included the contestants balancing a ball on a pole while adding sticks under it, making it difficult to hold by the second. Survivor host Jeff offered the contestants rice for four days if five members decided to sit out.

Sami, Karla, James, Cassidy, and Jesse decided to skip the task. James tried to convince Owen to quit the game, which angered him. He thanked the past members of Survivor for his victory, sharing how he used to watch the show as a 9-year-old boy.

Owen had no idea that he was the target of the week. Sami wanted to run the game as a 19-year-old, so he tried to double-cross multiple times, eventually going with the majority and eliminating Jeanine.

Survivor airs on CBS every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. The show's next episode will be shocking with double immunity and double elimination.

