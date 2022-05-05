Summertime Season 3: A quest for finding one's true self 

Summertime, the highly-anticipated and much-loved Italian romance drama series has finally come back with season 3, from May 4, 2022, exclusively on Netflix. Since its arrival, the show has been getting a lot of positive responses from viewers.

Based on the beloved book Three Meters Above the Sky written by Italian author Federico Moccia over the past two seasons, has become quite a fan-favorite. Francesco Lagi and Lorenzo Sportiello have served as the directors of the series, while Mirko Cetrangolo and Anita Rivaroli have served as the developers.

Starring Coco Rebecca Edogamhe as Summer Bennati, Ludovico Tersigni as Alessandro "Ale" Alba, Andrea Lattanzi as Dario, Giovanni Maini as Edo and Amanda Campana as Sofia, season 3 is all about finding love, and most importantly, finding one's true self.

Let's take a closer look and see how the quest to find one's true self has turned out.

A major takeaway from Summertime Season 3

An emotional journey to find one's true love and true self

Summertime season 3 is arguably the most emotion-drenched season of the series as it digs deep into different emotional aspects of romantic relationships and friendships. Most significantly, it made an enthralling effort to present a journey where all the characters are trying their best to find their own ground and who they really are.

Although season 3 of the series puts its main focus on the romantic relationships of the lead characters, it also highlights their struggle to find their own voice and realize what they truly want from their lives.

This season, the audience can see the lead character named Summer starting to take small steps in the direction of having a singing career. However, she's still afraid of showing her amazing talent to people.

Luca, with whom Summer develops a romantic attachment, encourages her to pursue her singing career. But Summer is still hesitant to take the chance as she is still figuring out what she really wants.

Dario leaves his old job behind to do something he is passionate about and it looks like he is in the correct direction as he can be seen getting pretty successful at what he starts to do. However, his romantic relationship with Rita starts to struggle when he finds out that Rita kissed Stefano, her co-worker.

Sofia becomes an assistant and is quite happy with her job, but when her boss tries to forcefully seduce her, she ends up heartbroken. However, her relationship with Summer, which changed over the last season, has been restored this time around

Edo, on the other hand, is facing financial difficulties as he has lost all his money and struggles to find ground beneath his feet again. His relationship with his girlfriend also suffers, leading to a break-up in the end.

Hence, it is quite evident that Summertime season 3 talks a lot about young people trying to find their true passion, love, taking chances in life, and much more.

