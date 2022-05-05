Summertime Season 3 ending explained: What happens between Summer and Ale?

Summertime Season 3 finally arrived on the popular streaming service Netflix on May 4 (Wednesday). The highly popular Italian romance-drama series chronicles the story of a young girl named Summer and her complex and emotional relationship with Ale.

The Netflix series has been inspired by Three Meters Above the Sky, a highly cherished book by Italian author Federico Moccia. Lorenzo Sportiello and Francesco Lagi are the directors of the series, while Anita Rivaroli and Mirko Cetrangolo are the developers.

Since Netflix released the trailer for Summertime Season 3, fans of the feel-good romantic drama series have eagerly waited to witness how Summer's relationship with Ale and Sophie will unfold. Now that it's here, without further delay, let's dive deep and find out what happens to Summer at the end of Season 3.

Ending of Summertime Season 3 explained

Did Sofia and Summer reunite as friends?

Season 3 of Summertime sees Sofia and Summer a bit distant from each other initially. After the former returned, she and Summer hesitated to embrace their friendship like before.

At the end of Season 3, Sofia's boss tries to seduce her, making her quite uncomfortable. When she keeps on asking her to stop, and she doesn't, Sofia breaks down in tears and almost rushes outside.

The audience sees Sofia meeting Summer as she was the only person she could think of when she was hurting.

This is the moment when both rekindle their friendship and mark their reunion. Since then, things have been back to normal between the two.

Did Dario get back with Rita?

In Season 3 of the Italian romance drama series Summertime, Rita will be seen kissing Stefano. When she confesses to Dario about kissing Stefano, Dario feels betrayed, and they break up.

But soon enough, Rita realizes how much she misses Dario. She then tells Dario how much he meant to her and how she cannot imagine her life without him.

Dario breaks down and confesses that he is also not ready to let their relationship and love go so quickly. They will once again reunite as a couple.

What happened between Ale and Summer?

Throughout Season 3, the audience can witness Ale and Summer still having feelings for each other even after breaking up. However, both keep an emotional distance from each other.

Ale is seen caring about Lola, while Summer gets attracted to Luca. The former started to connect with Lola, and they began preparing for the race.

Luca, on the other hand, encourages Summer to pursue singing. When they sing together at an event, the audience can clearly see the chemistry between them.

In the very end, Ale decides to travel to different places on the boat, and Lola comes with him on the journey. Meanwhile, Sofia asks Lola to go to Australia with her to see Jonas, and Summer agrees.

There is one particular scene at the end where Ale and Summer meet at the seashore, and the former points out that the flamingos are gone. The moment seems to denote that Summer and Ale are also letting each other go.

Don't forget to watch Summertime Season 3, currently streaming on Netflix.

