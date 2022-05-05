Summertime Season 3 review: Feel-good and emotionally heavy

Summertime Season 3 made its debut exclusively on Netflix on May 4 (Wednesday), 2022. Inspired by the much-loved book 'Three Meters Above the Sky' by Italian writer and screenplay writer Federico Moccia, it will give viewers a very comforting journey drenched with emotions.

Anita Rivaroli and Mirko Cetrangolo have served as the developers of the show, while Lorenzo Sportiello and Francesco Lagi are the directors of the series. It features Rebecca Coco Edogamhe in the lead role, Summer.

Apart from her, the show's other regulars, such as Ludovico Tersigni, Amanda Campana, Andrea Lattanzi, and Giovanni Maini, are also back for Season 3.

The visually vibrant and quite colorful season 3 sees the lead characters going through many emotional upheavals as they try to make choices about love and life. Without any further delay, let's dive deep into it and find out how the third season of the feel-good series has turned out.

Review of Summertime Season 3

An emotional roller coaster ride

With confusion, doubt, fear, heartbreak, and more, Summertime Season 3 is fabricated with all the emotional aspects of romantic relationships at different levels. All the lead characters, including Summer, Ale, Dario, Sofia, and Edo, go through an emotionally heavy journey throughout Season 3.

As the characters try to figure out what they really want, they seem to struggle quite a bit, and undoubtedly, the audience is bound to feel empathetic towards the character.

Season 3 of the Italian series will see Summer trying to find her true self while she also struggles with her feelings for Ale and Luca. Ale is also seen trying to cope with the aftermath of the accident and also faces confusion regarding his undeniable feelings for both Summer and Lola.

Dario's relationship with Rita also struggles when Rita confesses that she kissed Stefano. Sofia and Summer also looked distant from each other at the beginning of Season 3. However, their beautiful friendship bond gets restored later on.

Thus, it is safe to say that Season 3 of Summertime deals with many complex and challenging emotional factors.

Alluring cinematography and heart-warming music

Cinematographer Federico Schlatter has amazingly captured all the vibrant aspects of summer and the sea. It is colorful and attractive. The way every scene has been presented throughout the season, they are bound to make the audience feel the urge to visit the seaside.

In the end, when Summer and Ale meet only to say goodbyes, the scene is gorgeous, with an alluring sunset in the background.

The music throughout Season 3 was one of the highlights of the season. Music composer Giorgio Poi has done an outstanding job in giving the music for the series. All the songs are quite soulful and will provide the audience with a feel-good experience.

The music of Season 3 positively adds to the success of the series as it hits the right chords with all the emotional aspects of the story.

Promising performance by cast members

All the cast members, entailing Rebecca Coco Edogamhe as Summer, Ludovico Tersigni as Ale, Giovanni Maini as Edo, Amanda Campana as Sofia, and Andrea Lattanzi as Dario, have done a brilliant job.

The acting from the lead actors was quite realistic and appealing. They were all quite charming while portraying their characters throughout Season 3 of Summertime.

Don't forget to catch Summertime Season 3, which arrived this May 4, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

