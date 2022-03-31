Super PupZ Season 2: Does the Netflix children's series set up stage for a sequel?

On March 31, Netflix dropped one of its most adorable and admirable series titled Super PupZ. The central storyline of the show- cute little puppies on a mission to save their outer space fluffy friend, Zeta- is the perfect way to one's heart.

The children's comedy series gives out a particularly positive vibe with all the children and puppies running around, scheming to save Zeta and punish the operators at the observatory for their cruel behavior.

The show revolves around significant and relevant themes that should be a must in children's TV shows such as friendship, human relationships with animals and the power today's youth hold in society.

In Super PupZ, one joins Champ, Otis, Haggis, and Luna on a mission alongside Andre, Tori, JJ, Bree, and Emma to save Zeta from human cruelty.

Does Super PupZ set up stage for a sequel?

The Super PupZ concluding scene shows Bree using super powers (Image via Netflix)

While Super PupZ ends of a positive note with Zeta bidding farewell to her friends on Earth, the concluding scene shows Bree doing something extremely unusual and strange as a human toddler. Maybe while leaving Earth, Zeta gave superpowers to Bree exactly like she did with the four puppies.

By the end of the series, viewers get to know that Bree was the only one with the ability to understand the language of the aliens and communicate with them. It can also be argued that Bree was the one who saved Zeta during the final showdown by turning on the spaceship to contact the alien's family.

Bree's interest in Haggis since the beginning of the show does make sense after all. Nobody is sure how or when Bree acquired the power to perform that trick during the final concluding scene. One thing that they are all sure of is that's not how things are supposed to work with human kids. Luna, who is now confused more than ever, even said it out loud:

"Guys? That's not supposed to happen, right?"

This does, perhaps, lay the ground for a sequel with Bree and the puppies and their superpowers.

What is Bree's role in Super PupZ season 1?

Bree helping Zeta contact her family in the final episode (Image via Netflix)

Since the initial stages of the show, Bree has shown significant interest in the puppies, especially Haggis. It isn't until mid-series that her brother JJ finally figures out that Bree and the aliens use the same lingo. It is then that Bree becomes an essential part of their plan to help Zeta escape.

During the climax scene of the final episode, Bree communicates with Zeta who is still trapped inside the cage while the others are busy facing the goons. She then walks to Zeta's ship that she first arrived on and places her hand on it. This creates a signal for the aliens and moments later, Zeta's family arrives in a huga spaceship.

Surprisingly, Bree has been the key to their plans all along and it isn't until the concluding moments that they figure it out.

As Super PupZ Season 1 sets the stage for a sequel, one can tell that people are excited and are highly anticipating a season 2 to see Bree in action.

