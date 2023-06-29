Superpowered: The DC Story on Max: Release date, trailer, and everything we know so far

Superpowered: The DC Story is all set to premiere on Max and is expected to be available for streaming from Thursday, July 20, 2023. The docuseries will give fans a never-before-seen look into the lasting and influential legacy of DC, giving them an opportunity to rediscover the publisher's world of characters, while tracing its origins, evolution, and decades-long impact across various artistic mediums.

The docuseries will contain over 60 exclusive interviews, archival and new, of prolific DC creators, actors, and executives.

Helmed by Academy Award nominee Leslie Iwerks and Emmy nominee Mark Catalena, Superpowered: The DC Story is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Jim Lee, Doug Prinzivalli, and Iwerks while Rachael Jerahian, Jonathan Gabay, and Adam Schlagman, and Catalena serve as its co-executive producers.

Superpowered: The DC Story is filled with excerpts from interviews with James Gunn, Dwayne Johnson, among others

The trailer for Superpowered: The DC Story begins with DC Universe co-creator James Gunn saying that heroism is using courage when one is afraid "in the name of something good."

This is followed by frames from various DC comic books and films from over the years, spliced with excerpts from interviews of people who had a significant role to play in DC's journey.

Apart from Gunn, the trailer features Michael Uslan, Patty Jenkins, Mark Waid, John Ridley, David Betancourt, Jim Lee, Paul Levitz, Barbara Friedlander, Phil Jimenez, Damon Lindelof, J.M. DeMatteis, Dwayne Johnson, and Reginald Hudlin.

It ends with Paul Levitz saying that impactful stories can be told about anything and that all it takes is courage.

The official synopsis, as per a Warner Bros. Discovery press release, reads:

"Narrated by Rosario Dawson, Superpowered: The DC Story takes an unprecedented look at the enduring and influential legacy of DC, allowing fans to rediscover the universe of characters, as well as the iconic comic book company’s origins, its evolution and its nearly nine-decade cultural impact across every artistic medium."

It continues:

"Featuring a wealth of interviews with the industry’s most prolific creators and the actors who bring their iconic characters from the page to the screen, Superpowered: The DC Story reminds us that at the heart of DC are the comics – the four-color fantasies that forever spark the imagination and instill hope."

Superpowered: The DC Story is broken down into three parts: The Hero's Journey, Coming of Age, and A Better Tomorrow

The upcoming docuseries is a three-parter and Max (Warner Bros. Discovery) has revealed the premise for them in a press release.

The first installment, titled The Hero's Journey, will trail the origins of the Super Hero trinity (Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman) and will navigate the initial challenges that DC encountered and overcame.

This is followed by Coming of Age, which focuses on DC's move to make a Superman film amid declining comic book sales, the creative decision to introduce its first Black superhero, and the launch of Vertigo Comics.

The final chapter is called A Better Tomorrow, and it will highlight the accomplishments of Milestone Media, a bunch of diverse creators who came together to provide a platform for marginalized characters, taking inspiration from their own lives.

Produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with DC, Warner Horizon, Berlanti Productions, and Iwerks & Co, Superpowered: The DC Story will be available for streaming exclusively on Max from July 20, 2023.

