Supreme x BOUNTY HUNTER Fall 2023 collection: Where to buy, release date, and more details explored

Supreme is back with another collaboration for the Fall 2023 collection, and this time with BOUNTY HUNTER. Supreme is a streetwear label that has become a global phenomenon, transcending its humble origins in New York City's downtown district to become an iconic and influential force in the world of fashion and urban culture.

It continually creates new designs in an effort to bring something innovative and refreshing to streetwear fashion.

On the other hand, founded by Hikaru Iwanaga, BOUNTY HUNTER is a Tokyo-based clothing and toy imprint brand, popular for its high-end Japanese streetwear that pulls inspiration from American punk rock and motorcycle culture.

These two unique streetwear brands have come together to offer an exclusive Fall 2023 collection. Supreme x BOUNTY HUNTER Fall 2023 collection will be available in the United States starting from September 28th, at 11 AM EDT via streetwear imprint. Additionally, the collection will hit the markets of Japan and Seoul on September 30th at 11 AM JST.

Supreme x BOUNTY HUNTER Fall 2023 collection is inspired by the 90s Tokyo youth movement

The Supreme x BOUNTY HUNTER Fall 2023 collection features a special range of Ring, Backpack, Beanie, 5-Panel, Jean, two T-shirts, Long Sleeve Shirt, Thermal, Hooded Sweatshirt, Jersey, Sweater, Bomber Jacket, and Varsity Jacket.

Each piece from this collection is special and influenced by the childhood experiences of the founder of BOUNTY HUNTER, Hikaru Iwanaga.

Iwanaga imprinted the collection with his early childhood memories from World War II when his mother used to work in a Navy base. He felt the cultural shift during that time deeply.

While talking about this, he said that as his mother was working in the world of American popular media and consumer products, it also influenced his upbringing. There was more American culture included in his childhood rather than Japanese:

"When I first held a toy, [I thought] ‘Woah!’ It was so cool! When I first heard punk, the Sex Pistols, their look… These feelings were exactly the same."

Because of this, he developed an interest in American visual culture and toys. In addition to that, when he was studying at the Tokyo Bunka Fashion College, the 90s Toyko’s youth movement also influenced his artistic spirit to its core.

The amalgamation of two cultures inspired the artist in him which gave birth to an amazing punk style.

By working with bands like Rancid and Discharge and hosting shows like Punk Rock TV, Hikaru Iwanaga has carried on the punk tradition of BOUNTY HUNTER and helped educate Japanese audiences about American and British punk music.

Toy design, manufacturing, and collecting have all been profoundly impacted by this pioneer, who is widely credited with making the first designer toys.

BOUNTY HUNTER is one of the brands that created the genre known as Ura-Harajuku fashion in the 1990s.

It is popular for its bold graphics akin to those found on old-school punk band t-shirts and motorcycle club jackets. In the new Fall 2023 collection all these dark aesthetics will be highly noticeable.

Supreme x BOUNTY HUNTER Fall 2023 collection is all about punk-inspired dark aesthetic and rebellious stance. To get this cool and punky collection, keep an eye on the streetwear imprint.