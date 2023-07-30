Survive the Raft: Meet the cast

Survive the Raft season 1 will premiere on Discovery+ this Sunday, July 30, at 9 pm ET. The two-hour-long episode will feature nine strangers of diverse backgrounds get onboard on the Acali II for 21 days. They will perform various challenges as three different teams to increase the communal prize pot.

At the end of each week, the nine players will get to evict a member of their own team, getting a new team member, or swap him/ her out with someone else on the show. The last standing group will win the prize money at the end of the season, which will be divided equally amongst the team members.

The cast of Survive the Raft season 1

CJ Duffie

29-year-old CJ is a marine biologist who has worked on boats internationally for months. CJ has over 20 years of freediving experience with more than 17500 underwater hours just in 2022.

He is used to living with others in close quarters, which will be helpful on Survive the Raft, and often gravitates towards down-to-earth “real” people. Duffie has extensive knowledge when it comes to fish and cooking them with minimal gear.

Elliot Capella

30-year-old Elliot Capella was born in San Antonio but has been raised all over the US. He managed to fit in every time his family moved and was an all-star athlete, currently focusing on bodybuilding.

Elliot has a cunning nature and knows how to fix anything without any manual, like an engineer. He says that he has the “brains and brawn” to make it to the end of every challenge.

Jonathan Dade

38-year-old Jonathan is from Georgetown and he leads a congregation of more than 100 people as a Rabbi. He is an open-minded leader who will stand up for his community, helping his team on Survive the Raft, and will keep his place of power.

He has boat-driving experience from his time as a naval officer and he does not take alcohol and tobacco. Dade has faced a lot of discrimination in his life as a black man in Texas and is unafraid to be himself.

Lashanna Lintamo

36-year-old Lashanna is a fourth-generation metal welder from Dunnigan. Being a foreperson, she is used to managing badly behaved men and take control of every project.

Lintamo grows her own food at home and is an avid outdoor enthusiast. She is also used to sleeping on dirt, which can somehow prove useful to her as all contestants will sleep together in one room.

Maddie Witt

Can Maddie win the show? (Image via Discovery)

25-year-old archery expert Maddie is from Chattanooga. She calls “alpha boomer men” her worst enemies as they assume that she is not strong. Witt also works as a non-profit coordinator for charities and has experience in deep-sea fishing as she lives near a river.

Maddie often engages in water sports and she wants to learn new skills on Survive the Raft.

Merissa Underwood

29-year-old Merissa grew up in a rural area in California and has dedicated her entire life to animal rights after observing the horrors of pigs being mistreated in fairs.

She represented Montana in the Miss USA competition and is a skilled horsewoman. She is a very strong swimmer who teaches others river rafting, which will be helpful on Survive the Raft.

Russell Ellis

Russell knows how to manipulate people (Image via Discovery)

38-year-old Ellis grew up as a mountain boy in North Carolina and currently lives in Stafford as a father of five kids. He is a skilled interrogator who knows how to manipulate the game and sleeps with one eye open.

His time in the military has taught him several survival techniques for winter and hot terrains. Ellis also knows how to hunt and fish.

Summer Homayed

27-year-old Summer lives in Dearborn and has five kids. She calls herself a mama bear who knows how to protect people she loves. Homayed is a trained chef and is familiar with boating and fishing, since she grew up on a lake. Summer is brutally honest with lots of passion and determination, which might not be the best strategy for Survive the Raft.

Tara Colucci

Living in Long Island, Tara lost her mother at the age of 12 and made it her mission to give her kids the childhood she never had. She is a fighter who puts “Facebook Jail” as a badge of honor, given that she is a trump supporter.

She is “unapologetically patriotic and steadfast” and is very conservative. Tara is known to fight her liberal friends, which might not be good for the show.

Stream Discovery Plus every Sunday at 9 pm ET to see which one of these contestants wins Survive the Raft.