5 Harley Quinn episodes to revisit before season 4 premiere

When it comes to popular DC characters, Harley Quinn ranks pretty high, which is why it is not surprising that the animated TV series Harley Quinn has many takers. Yes, Harley herself is a big draw, but there are many other elements as well that make this series popular.

The clever writing, action-packed scenes, and unexpected twists are just a few reasons why the show has been able to gain attention over the years. Fans of the Harley Quinn are now eagerly waiting for the premiere of season 4, which is scheduled for July 27, 2023.

As expected, Gotham is always the setting for misadvantures, and season 4 of Harley Quinn promises to be no different. Harley (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) is seen working with the Bat family, while Ivy (voiced by Lake Bell) has been hired by Lex. From the trailer, it looks like their professional lives will likely collide, leading to crazy, hilarious situations as per usual.

Bachelorette and 4 other fun and entertaining old episodes of Harley Quinn that fans can't get enough of

1) So, You Need a Crew (Season 1, Episode 3)

In this episode, Harley Quinn realizes that she needs a crew to pull off big heists that can get the attention of the Legion of Doom. Of course, she realizes that hiring recruits can be difficult, especially because people associate her with the Joker. But in the end, she does end up recruiting Doctor Psycho and Clayface.

It is interesting to see Harley put together a mismatched crew that aren't the best of the best but are still able to get the job done. Also, when Harley successfully forces Gotham to name a highway after her, the media starts to take her more seriously.

2) All the Best Inmates Have Daddy Issues (Season 2, Episode 6)

In this episode of season 2, Harley recounts an old story of when she was Dr. Harleen Quinzel. She interviews the Joker to find the location of a bomb that he hid somewhere in Gotham before being imprisoned. The Joker tells her a heartfelt backstory and shares about his abusive childhood. However, Harley Quinn realizes that he had not been entirely truthful.

Fans always find it intriguing to learn about Harley's transformation and her initial conversations with the Joker. This episode showcases how the latter can manipulate people and how his mind works. It also showcases Harley's naivety and the way she chooses to believe in him.

3) There's No Place to Go but Down (Season 2, Episode 7)

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy are sentenced to life imprisonment in Bane's prison, which is literally a giant pit in the ground. The duo make a plan to escape, but unsurprisingly, it doesn't pan out the way they thought it would. Even then, they do get another opportunity to escape, but they have to put their lives at risk to save each other.

Ivy's speech in the Pit is one of the best reasons to re-watch this episode. She is vulnerable and also courageous at the same time. The episode also puts focus on the special bond between Harley and Ivy.

4) Bachelorette (Season 2, Episode 9)

Bachelorettes can get wild, especially if Harley Quinn is the one planning the whole event. In this episode, Catwoman, Nora, and Jennifer, Ivy's friend, travel with Harley and Ivy to a Themysciran resort where they celebrate the later's bachelorette party. Of course, a lot of drinking involved, and somehow Harley and Quinn end up in bed together.

The sparks between Harley and Ivy are painfully obvious, but it isn't a simple decision for Ivy. She isn't sure about her feelings, and Harley isn't ready to have her heart broken.

5) Batman Begins Forever (Season 3, Episode 8)

Harley Quinn's origin story is pretty fascinating, and so is the story of Bruce Wayne. In this episode, Harley somehow gets stuck in a loop of Bruce Wayne's traumatic memory of Joe Chill murdering his parents. She also learns about how he became Batman and finds a new-found respect for him.

Thus, it is interesting to get a peek into the mind of a young Bruce and the direction his life takes after going through such a traumatic incident early in his life. It is also intriguing to see how Harley tries to help young Bruce overcome his dark memories.

Season 4 of Harley Quinn will be released soon. In the meanwhile, DC fans can re-watch these entertaining old episodes to re-immerse themselves in crazy, hilarious misadventures of Harley and the gang.