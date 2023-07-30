Survive the Raft release date, air time, and plot

Discovery + is launching a one-of-its-kind competition called Survive the Raft, where nine contestants will try to survive onboard on the Acali II. The series will premiere on Sunday, July 30, at 9 pm ET and fans can also stream the two-hour-long episode on Discovery’s application and website.

In the show, nine contestants from diverse backgrounds will be challenged to stay on the Acali II raft for 21 days in various teams. They will have to overcome various challenges to earn money for the communal prize pot, which will be taken home by the last standing winning team.

Discovery +’s Survive the Raft will be hosted by NFL football player Nate Boyer

Survive the Raft will feature nine contestants being challenged by the age old question of personal benefit vs team’s benefit. Each week, the team members will face some tough “physical and intellectual challenges designed to disrupt and divide the group.” They will be given the option to swap one of the team members or get a new participant.

All the money collected from the tasks will only be given to the winning team, who is able to spend all the time on the raft. The series is hosted by actor and NFL football player Nate Boyer and produced by Critical Content.

The show is shot near the Panama’s Pearl Islands and was inspired by Santiago Genovés’ 1973 behavioral study where he observed how people from various backgrounds could work together during their 101-day voyage on the Acali.

Now, these contestants will sleep together, eat together and work together according to the trailer. It will test their honesty, giving them a chance to steal money for themselves, and reward their team work with true friendships.

About the cast of Survive the Raft

1- CJ Duffie is a 29-year-old marine biologist from Miami, Florida. He has worked on boats for months and clocked 17,500 hours underwater hours last year.

2- Elliot Capella is originally from San Antonio but, coming from a military background, was raised all over the USA. He is focused on his body building right now and can “fix anything without an instruction manual.

3- Jonathan Dade is a 38-year-old from Georgetown, Texas. He has faced a lot of racial discrimination in life and is now set to go on Survive the Raft as a naval officer.

4- Lashanna Lintamo: Originally from Dunnigan, Lashanna is a 36-year-old metal welder who is used to managing badly behaved men. She is used to sleeping on dirt and walk miles for water, so the competition might not be as tough for her.

5- Maddie Witt is a 25-year-old archery expert and non-profit coordinator from Chattanooga. She will her experience of deep-sea fishing and growing up near water to her advantage in the show.

6- Merissa Underwood is a 29-year-old Missoula resident who has dedicated her entire life to saving animals. She represented Montana in Miss USA pageant and swimming is her strong suit.

7- 38-year-old Russell Ellis is the father of five kids who know how to read people and manipulate them to his advantage. As a southern boy from Stafford, he can hunt and fish in any surroundings.

8- Originally from Dearborn, Summer Homayed is a mama bear of five children and is “loud, fierce, and brutally honest.” She is a trained chef who is also familiar with fishing and boating.

9- 36-year-old Tara Colucci is a scrappy and a fighter from Long Island. She is very patriotic and conservative, which might not bode well with members of other communities on Survive the Raft.

Fans can stream new episodes of Survive The Raft every Sunday at 9 pm ET.