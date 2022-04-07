When will Survivor Season 42 Episode 5 air? Air time, plot, and more about CBS’ competition series

After a very exciting fourth week and a shocking elimination, viewers can't seem to keep calm for the next episode of Survivor, airing this Wednesday, April 6.

The show brings together 18 strangers in a secluded location where they must provide food, fire, and shelter for themselves. The show tests their physical, mental, and emotional ability to survive in the harshest of conditions with very little resources. The competition takes place on Fiji island.

Survivor has won many awards for being a one-of-a-kind reality show that is dangerous yet entertaining. Season 42 of the reality show premiered on TV on March 9, 2022. This season will be of 26 days instead of 39 days.

The fifth episode of Season 42 of the show, titled I’m Survivor Rich, will air on April 6, 2022, Wednesday, at 8.00 pm ET/PT on CBS channel. Viewers can also watch the show on the TV channel's online application CBS Live.

What to expect on Survivor Season 42 Episode 5?

This week's promo of the show begins with a night scene in Ika, which was probably right after last week's tribal council. In the promo, Rocksroy is heard saying, “My social game is not that good.”

In tribe Taku, we witness a fight between Jonathan and Maryanne, as Jonathan hurts Maryanne while breaking something. Omar remarks on the fight saying, “This stupid fight is exactly what I don’t want.”

In tribe Vati, Hai gets shocked after seeing Daniel swimming despite having a dislocated arm and is seen mentioning it to someone else. He tells Lydia, “Daniel’s the threat to take out.” Hai also says, “Fool me twice, shame on me,” at the end of the promo, but the context of this dialog is still unknown.

Who left the show on Episode 5 of Survivor?

The last episode of the show was quite dramatic. Swati Goel, a 19-year-old Harvard student, was eliminated from the show. The show began with 18 contestants fighting for US $1,000,000 prize money and right now only 13 contestants are left, including:

Lindsay Dolashewich Lydia Meredith Drea Wheeler Hai Giang Jonathan Young Rocksroy Bailey Romeo Escobar Daniel Strunk Maryanne Oketch Mike Turner Tori Meehan Omar Zaheer Chanelle Howell

Much like Season 41 of the show, the season too was shortened from a duration of 39 days to 26 days. You can watch the show on CBS TV channel or on CBS Live every Wednesday at 8.00 pm ET/PT.

Edited by Sabika