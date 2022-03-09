Who is Swati Goel from Survivor 42? Youngest castaway is an Army National Guard studying at Harvard

Survivor Season 42 is all set to premiere on CBS this Wednesday, March 9, 2022 and will feature 18 castaways. One of the participants is Swati Goel, and she is the youngest contender in the competition series.

Goel is a 19-year-old Ivy League student from Palo Alto, California. She may be young but knows how to survive in a competitive environment. The Harvard student has also enlisted in the army as an Army National Guard.

Speaking about her accomplishments in her CBS bio, Goel said:

“[My accomplishments are] Getting into every college I applied to because I worked hard for that, writing and directing my own show and having a successful community response, and enlisting in the Army National Guard.”

Swati Goel's Instagram stories (Image via swaticusgoel/Instagram)

In her Instagram story, Goel briefly explained her decision to join an Army AMA. Being born to immigrant parents and hailing from a town disconnected from the military are factors that encouraged her to become the first in her family to join the Army. She simultaneously attends Harvard college too.

Swati Goel idolizes Elon Musk

Goel is a goal-driven and passionate person who enjoys beaches and theaters. While most of the contestants have mentioned their parents as their heroes in their CBS bios, Goel went with Elon Musk.

Explaining her choice, she said:

“My life’s mission is to change the world for the better. Building something like Tesla, which is uber successful and also a boon to the environment, is my dream.”

She further revealed that she would follow in the footsteps of former Survivor players Victoria Baamonde and Chaos Kass. The college student believes her ability to persuade people will help her bag the title of Sole Survivor.

Her bio reads:

“Having grown up in the most competitive environment in America, I’ve gotten pretty good at persuading people to cheerfully act in my best interests and not theirs. Recommendation letters, winning elections, high attendance for all my events, etc. - my entire life has been a highly successful exercise in persuasion.”

When will Survivor season 42 premiere?

The new season of the reality TV show is all set to premiere on March 9, 2022 at 8:00 pm Eastern Time on CBS and Paramount+.

In addition to Goel, the remaining 17 castaways include Romeo Escobar, Zach Wurtenberger, Jackson Fox, Jenny Kim, Mike Turner, Lindsay Dolashewich, Maryanne Oketch, Drea Wheeler, Chanelle Howell, Jonathan Young, Hai Giang, Lydia Meredith, Marya Sherron, Tori Meehan, Daniel Strunk, Omar Zaheer, and Rocksroy Bailey.

All the contestants will be divided into three tribes: Vati, Ika and Taku. Goel belongs to the Ika tribe. Hosted by Jeff Probst, Survivor 42 will award the winner a million dollars.

