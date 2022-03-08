Who is Romeo Escobar from Survivor 42? Pageant coach is three-time Emmy Awards winner

Romeo Escobar is one of the new castaways in Survivor Season 42. He is a 37-year-old pageant coach from Norwalk, California.

Escobar is a renowned personality in showbiz because he has worked as a producer for 11 years in the entertainment business. He is a three-time Emmy Award-winning producer who has worked for the CBS network’s magazine Entertainment Tonight and The Insider.

Apart from being a pageant coach/director and TV producer, Escobar is also a publicist and talent booker. He has worked in Los Angeles’ local news station KTLA (Channel 5 News) and Hallmark Channel. The 37-year-old also served as the national director for the Miss Universe in Belize.

In addition to the Emmys, Escobar was also nominated for Best Director at the Global Beauty Awards in 2019.

Romeo Escobar is a self-proclaimed world traveler

Before living in Norwalk, Escobar was staying in LA. The contestant’s Instagram profile mentions that he is a world traveler, and one of his posts states that Escobar has traveled to five out of seven continents.

His Instagram story highlights reveal that he has visited Belize, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and El Salvador. Meanwhile, he is all set to spend days in the wild forest of Fiji and try to bag the title of Sole Survivor.

In his introductory clip, the pageant coach said that he would be representing immigrants, the Latino and LGBTQ+ communities on the show. Further, his bio on CBS’s site described him as a competitive and intuitive person who believes in winning the season.

His bio reads:

"I know I can be the final Survivor because I am likable enough and persuasive enough to convince people to vote for me. I always find a way to get what I want.”

When will Survivor 42 premiere?

Hosted by Jeff Probst, Season 42 will premiere on Wednesday, March 9 on CBS at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET). Viewers can also watch the episode on Paramount+.

The contestants will be divided into three tribes: Ika, Vati, and Taku. Escobar belongs to the Ika tribe. In addition to Escobar, the remaining contenders include Jackson Fox, Rocksroy Bailey, Jenny Kim, Lindsay Dolashewich, Chanelle Howell, Maryanne Oketch, Drea Wheeler, Marya Sherron, Swati Goel, Zach Wurtenberger, Mike Turner, Hai Giang, Lydia Meredith, Omar Zaheer, Tori Meehan, Daniel Strunk, and Jonathan Young.

Erika Casupanan won the previous season of Survivor.

