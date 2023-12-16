Susan Lucci Honored with Lifetime Achievement at Daytime Emmys, Dedicates Award to Late Husband

Actress Susan Lucci was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The award marks a significant milestone in the life of the revered figure in the world of daytime shows. While Lucci has had an illustrious career, that spanned nearly four decades, her most iconic role was that of Erica Kane in the drama All My Children.

The award was presented to her by actor Shemar Moore. However, what made the moment iconic was the fact that Moore was the one who handed Lucci her first Emmy in 1999. The Lifetime Achievement Award symbolizes a career of excellence and the perseverance and dedication of an actress who is synonymous with her character.

Lucci was emotional as she dedicated the award to her late husband, Helmut Huber, who passed away in 2022, acknowledging his profound influence on her life and career.

Susan Lucci honored at 50th Daytime Emmys

The Annual Daytime Emmy Awards were held on Friday, December 15, 2023, at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles.

The ceremony saw Shemar Moore return to the Emmy stage to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Susan Lucci. Moore, who had announced Lucci's first Emmy win after 19 nominations, described her as a "true living TV legend."

The presentation included a video montage of Susan Lucci's career highlights, followed by heartfelt messages from her son Andreas, her colleagues, and friends. They included Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Carol Burnett, and Andy Cohen.

After receiving the award and thanking everyone, in the final note, Lucci stated that the "icing on the cake" for her was that her son Andreas was with her. She added that it meant a lot to her to have her son with her at the ceremony.

“I feel your dad's presence here with us tonight too. I thank my husband Helmet Huber because he has everything to do with me standing up here tonight and receiving this incredible award,” the actress added.

Lucci's acceptance speech was a blend of gratitude and reflection. She expressed her appreciation for the opportunities she had, the challenges she overcame, and the support she received from her family, teachers, and colleagues. Susan extended a special thanks to Agnes Nixon, the creator of All My Children.

Lucci's portrayal of Erica Kane on All My Children began in 1970 and continued until the show's conclusion in 2011. Her character, known for its spirit and complexity, became a household name, making Lucci one of the most recognized faces on television. Her career, however, extends beyond this role.

Susan Lucci has appeared in a variety of TV shows and movies. Her stage presence was notably marked by her performance in the 1999 Broadway production of Annie Get Your Gun. Her journey in the entertainment industry is marked by persistence, evident in her 21 Daytime Emmy nominations before her first win in 1999.

Lucci's television appearances expanded her repertoire, featuring roles in popular shows like Hot in Cleveland, Dallas, Army Wives, and Devious Maids. In addition to her on-screen presence, Lucci authored All My Life, a memoir that became a New York Times bestseller, offering an intimate look into her life and career.

Susan Lucci's influence extends into her philanthropic efforts and the actress has been a staunch advocate for various causes. This includes the American Heart Association where she serves as the National Ambassador for the Go Red for Women Movement. Lucci's involvement in organizations like United Cerebral Palsy of NYC and the National AFib Campaign highlights her compassion and desire to give back to the community.

As mentioned earlier, Susan Lucci was married to Helmut Huber. The two got married in 1969 and stayed married until his passing in 2022. Their partnership and the family they built together, including their children Andreas and Liza, were central to Lucci's life. Her dedication to her late husband during her acceptance speech at the Daytime Emmys was a poignant reminder of their deep bond and his role in her life and career.

In recent years, Susan Lucci faced significant health challenges, undergoing heart surgery twice within four years. Her resilience and positive outlook during these difficult times have been inspiring. Lucci's recovery and continued commitment to her work and advocacy are testaments to her strength and determination.