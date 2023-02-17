Sushi Club x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Sushi Force 1” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Recently, the high-end Japanese food chain Sushi Club teamed up with sportswear giant Nike to give a slight twist to the iconic Nike Air Force 1 design.

The upcoming Sushi Club x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Sushi Force 1” sneakers will enter the market in the coming weeks of 2023. These shoes will be offered by the online stores of Sushi Club. Although it hasn’t been disclosed yet, these shoes might also arrive on Nike’s SNKRS app for sale later on.

Fans can easily purchase them for a payment of $195 per pair. The men’s sizing options will vary from US 6 to US 13.

Sushi Club x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Sushi Force 1” will be dressed in classic all-white ensemble

Take a closer look at the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low shoes (Image via Sushi Club)

Over the years, Nike's Air Force 1 Low has served as a canvas for several collaborations with sports teams, collegiate programs, and even food culture. With the Bruce Kilgore-designed model arriving in association with Sushi Club, a collaboration between Stampd and Nobu, for a "Sushi Force 1," it appears that we will soon be seeing another food-themed AF1 Low.

On the brand's webpage, you can find the origins and backstory of the iconic silhouette that reads,

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

Here's a detailed view at the lateral branding accents of the shoes (Image via Sushi Club)

The description continues:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

In a similar vein, the description of the collaborative Nike Air Force 1 on the Sushi Club’s official web page states,

“We worked with Nike to create a limited amount of Sushi Force Ones. Beverly Hills Sushi Club Logo laser etched on the back heel and insole. BHSC tonal woven label at tongue. Stampd / Matsuhisa Branding on White / Grey 'SF1' lace lock.”

The silhouette has minor branding tweaks as well as adjustments to allude to the Sushi Club partnership while maintaining the traditional design of a basic AF1 with a predominantly white leather structure.

The lace sets are embellished with the food chain founder's names (Image via Sushi Club)

With the "Beverly Hills Sushi Club" laser carved into the leather panel on the lateral heel plus the "SF1" (Sushi Club 1) marking on the lace dubrae, this alteration is the most striking.

The Beverly Hills Sushi Club logo is woven into the tongue tag at the top, and Stampd and Nobu's parent company Matsuhisa logos can be seen near the end of the lace set. A white-on-white AF1 sole unit is placed beneath the foot to complete the appearance.

Watch out for the newest Sushi Club x Nike Air Force 1 "Sushi Force 1" version this year. Customers and merchants interested in obtaining timely updates regarding the future pair's launch date may consider signing up on the Sushi Club website.

