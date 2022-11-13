Sweden Rock Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, dates and all you need to know

Sweden Rock Festival has announced the dates for its 30th edition. The festival is scheduled to take place from June 7 to June 10 in Sölvesborg, Sweden. Artists including Motley Crue, Pantera, and Iron Maiden, among others, have been announced for the festival's lineup. More artists are likely to be announced later as the date for the music festival draws closer.

An announcement from the Sweden Rock festival on Instagram reads:

“As part of the celebration, the opening night is becoming a full festival day, making for four full days of festivities with all five stages running and more than 90 bands performing.”

The festival page notes that it offers the best possible mix of classic rock, hard rock, blues, and related genres. Additionally, it features five stages and over 90 bands, so the attendees will find something that will suit their taste.

Sweden Rock festival also touts its convivial atmosphere where people stick together and help each other. Attendees from over fifty countries are present at the event. The festival has also built up an internal organization who are passionate about music and are expert in their respective fields.

Sweden Rock Festival 2023 Dates and Tickets

The following are the artists lineup and dates for the Sweden Rock Festival 2023:

June 7 -- Motley Crue, Clutch

June 8 -- Deff Leppard, Gojira

June 9 -- Iron Maiden, Behemoth

June 10 -- Ghost, Pantera

Tickets for the music event are currently available via the festival’s website and Ticketmaster. Four-day tickets are priced at SEK 3798 and three-day tickets are priced at SEK 3198. Additionally, four-day VIP tickets are also available via the website at the price of SEK 4988.

More about the headliners

Among the headliner is Pantera, the American heavy metal band who announced a reunion with its surviving members after 20 years. Surviving members of the band Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown will be joined by guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante.

The band’s original guitarist Dimebag Darrell died in 2004 after he was shot while performing on stage. n the other hand, his brother, drummer Vinnie Paul, passed away in 2018 due to a heart disease.

Pantera will separately perform at various festivals and shows this year. The band is scheduled to perform at Mexico’s Hell & Heaven Metal Fest and Monterrey Metal Fest, as well as at the Knotfest festivals in South America. The band will be backed by Judas Priest in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Pantera 2022-2023 scheduled shows:

Dec. 02 - Texicoco, Mexico - Hell & Heaven Metal Fest

Dec. 06 - Monterrey, Mexico – Monterrey Metal Fest

Dec. 09 - Bogotá, Colombia – Knotfest Colombia

Dec. 11 - Santiago, Chile - Knotfest Chile

Dec. 12 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena

Dec. 15 - São Paulo, Brazil – Vibra São Paulo (with JUDAS PRIEST)

Dec. 18 - São Paulo, Brazil – Knotfest Brazil

Jun. 2-4 - Nürburgring, Germany - Rock Am Ring

Jun. 2-4 - Nürnberg, Germany - Rock Im Park

Jun. 10 - Sölvesborg, Sweden – Sweden Rock Festival

Jun. 22-24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock

Also performing at the Sweden Rock Festival are Motely Crue and Deff Leppard, who have separately announced a co-headlining tour for 2023. The two bands will commence their tour in Mexico in February next year and will also make stops in South America, the UK and Europe, concluding their tour in July.

