Swedish House Mafia Ushuaia Ibiza 2022: Tickets, dates and more

EDM trio Swedish House Mafia have announced a one-off show at Ushuaia, Ibiza slated to take place on July 17. The announcement of the show comes ahead of the trio’s Paradise Again tour slated to begin on July 29.

Tickets for the Ushuaia tour are priced at €90 with VIP table options available from linktr.ee/ushuaiaibiza. The group previously performed at Ibiza's Ushuaïa nightclub as part of their reunion tour in 2019.

Steve Angello in a reply to a Twitter user said that it is unlikely for the band to host their own residency this year:

“We’re touring all summer so it’s not possible this year.”

The venue of the July show noted:

“Save The Date Swedish House Mafia will take over Ushuaïa Ibiza this summer for one exclusive night. Sunday 17 July is going to be OUT OF THIS WORLD.”

Swedish House Mafia Paradise Again 2022 tour

After their performance in Ibiza, the band will commence their Paradise Again tour in support of their recently released album. The tour starts in Miami, Florida with stops in between at Orlando and East Rutherford in July. The trio will then head to Canada to give performances at Toronto and Montreal after which they will head to the US again. They have performances lined up for August that will go on until September.

Swedish House Mafia release debut studio album after a decade

Swedish House Mafia @swedishousemfia



swedishhousemafia.lnk.to/ParadiseAgain Album OUT NOW - The journey to Paradise Again has just begun Album OUT NOW - The journey to Paradise Again has just begun swedishhousemafia.lnk.to/ParadiseAgain https://t.co/CEkovRQ4ZN

The EDM group comprises of Sebastian Ingrosso, Axwell, and Steve Angello who split nearly a decade back to explore their solo journeys. The band reunited in 2018 for the Ultra Miami fest. They released their debut studio album Paradise Again on April 15, 2022 through SSA Recording and Republic Records. The trio has collaborated with 070 Shake, ASAP Rocky, Connie Constance, Jacob Mühlrad, Mapei, Seinabo Sey, Sting, Ty Dolla Sign and the Weeknd.

In a statement, the trio said:

"Since our reunion we decided to fulfill our dream, we would embark on a sonic adventure that would take us to a new world, a world of free thoughts, limitless ideas and space for expression. This is us, this is our world, this is Paradise Again."

The album has four singles including Moth To A Flame in collaboration with The Weeknd that peaked at number two on Billboard's Hot Dance and Electronic Songs chart. Swedish House Mafia recently headlined the Coachella Music Festival alongside The Weeknd.

