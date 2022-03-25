Where is the Ultra Music Festival 2022 happening? Schedule, dates, lineup, and all you need to know

The Ultra Music festival is returning to Miami after a two-year-long hiatus. The electronic music festival is slated for March 25, 26, 27 at the Bayfront park in Downtown Miami.

Festival tickets are available in General Admission, Premium General Admission, and VIP ticket levels, and can be purchased from Ultra Music Festival’s official website.

The festival stages will focus on different genres and types of performances, including Resistance Island, Live Stage, A State of Trance, Worldwide, Mad Decent, and more. The festival draws between 150,000 and 165,000 music lovers and features artists and DJs who play house music, trance, dubstep, electro, and multiple other genres.

Ultra Music Festival 2022 lineup

The Ultra 2022 Miami headliners include Alison Wonderland, Illenium, and Carl Cox among others (Image via Ultra Music Festival)

The festival headliners include Alison Wonderland, Illenium, Carl Cox, Amelie Lens, Martin Garrix, Knife Party, Nina Kraviz, DJ Snake, Pendulum Slander, Zeds Dead, Sofi Tukker, Oliver Tree, Nicky Romero, Tale of Us, Kygo, Oliver Heldens, Pendulum, Seven Lions, Slander, Tiesto, Timmy, Knife Party, Joseph Capriati, Gareth Emery, Kshmr, Nina Kraviz, Sasha John Digweed, and Vintage Culture, among others.

The supporting acts will include sets from Dark Siderz, Darren Styles, Denizbul, Infuse, John Summit, Osrin, Pan Pot, Peekaboo, Slushii, Matador, Nic Fanciulli, Roni Size, Vini Vici, A Hundred Drums, Florian Picasso, Justin Mylo, Whethan, and Wax Motif, among others.

More about Ultra Music Festival

As per reports, some concert goers have faced problems in the past when they were stranded due to inadequate transportation. Moreover, the bass thumping festival does not sit well with residents of the area, according to Miami Herald.

Ray Martinez, one of the directors of the festival, told CBS Local,

“Marine Stadium and Virginia Key obviously logistically was very difficult. The transportation alone, trying to move that number of people on one highway in and out, wasn’t sustainable for us.”

The 3-day festival is an environment-friendly event and brings over 30 initiatives for sustainability. The festival was founded in 1999 by Russell Faibisch and Alex Omes and was christened after the Ultra Music label.

It was first held on Miami Beach and was previously a two day festival from 1998 to 2006. However, from 2011 onwards, the festival was extended for three days during March. The most recent edition was held in 2019.

Edited by Sabika