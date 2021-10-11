Fans want apology from Oliver Tree after using Jonghyun’s funeral picture to promote his tour

Fans of late K-pop star Jonghyun are unhappy with Oliver Tree and want the popular American singer to apologize for using Jonghyun's funeral picture.

Fans discovered very recently that Oliver Tree, the man who sang the hit song Life Goes On, had used a picture of the late SHINee member to promote a tour of his.

Jognhyun's death in 2017 had shocked the K-pop industry. SHINee's main vocalist had fans across the globe who were left heartbroken upon hearing the news.

Why did Oliver Tree use Jonghyun's funeral picture?

Oliver Tree photoshopped the funeral picture of Jonghyun and replaced the star's picture with his own. He had posted this on his official YouTube channel's community tab to promote his Goodbye Farewell Tour.

He wanted fans to share their favorite pictures of his with the hashtag #Oliverisoverparty. If the hashtag ended up trending, he promised to release his song and mv. It was also speculated that the star made the move intentionally to spark controversy and gain traction from K-Pop fans.

Oliver Tree received major backlash in 2019 and as a result of the same, he had deleted the post from his tab. However, the star is yet to apologize for his actions. Fans of Jonghyun now want the Hollywood singer to apologize for the insensitive use of Jonghyun's funeral photograph.

Oliver Tree's song did become a hit on TikTok, but the artist is otherwise nondescript, and many fans speculated that the reason he used Jonghyun's picture was to gain attention. Fans commented that the actions were inconsiderate, irrespective of whether Oliver Tree gained popularity as a result.

What are the circumstances surrounding Jonghyun's death?

Jonghyun died on 18 December 2017 after a suicide attempt. A note left by the star was shared by his best friend Jang Hee-yeon. The note explained how he was under the pressure of fame and was battling depression before his death.

He wrote in the note,"I’m broken from the inside. The depression that has slowly eaten away at me has finally consumed me, and I couldn’t beat it." The note was shared with the public after the Cloud9 member had consulted with Jonghyun's family.

According to a statement from Jonghyun's record label SM Entertainment, he was found unconscious at his residence in Cheongdam-dong, which is a high-end enclave of the Gangnam District in Seoul. He was rushed to a hospital and was later declared dead.

In his note, Jonghyun wrote, "The life of fame was not for me. They say it’s hard to bump up against the world and become famous. Why did I choose this life? It’s a funny thing. It’s a miracle that I lasted this long."

He then concluded by saying, "What else is there to say? Just tell me I did well. Tell me that this is enough. Tell me I worked hard. Even if you can't smile, please don't blame me as you send me off. Well done. You've really worked hard. Goodbye."

Edited by Siddharth Satish