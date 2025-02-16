Sweet Baby Ray’s combines Barbecue and Buffalo Wing sauce for its latest fusion: Details explored

Sweet Baby Ray’s has launched a new sauce that merges two fan-favorite flavors—barbecue and Buffalo wing sauce—into one convenient bottle. Named Buff-a-Cue, this new offering combines the brand’s signature smoky barbecue taste with the bold heat of its Buffalo wing sauce.

For years, fans have been mixing the two flavors themselves, but now they can enjoy the perfect balance without the extra step. Whether used as a dip, marinade, or wing sauce, Buff-a-Cue delivers a rich, tangy, and spicy kick. The new sauce is rolling out to stores nationwide, making it easier than ever for barbecue and Buffalo lovers to enjoy the mix of flavors in a single bottle.

What is Sweet Baby Ray’s Buff-a-Cue sauce?

Original Barbecue & Buffalo Wing sauce (Image via Sweet Baby Ray's)

The latest release from Sweet Baby Ray’s merges its classic barbecue sauce with its well-known Buffalo wing sauce, creating a unique balance of smoky, tangy, and spicy flavors. According to the brand, this new sauce delivers “barbecue with a Buffalo kick.” While the idea of blending the two flavors isn’t new among fans, the company has now made it official with this bottled fusion.

Release date and availability

Sweet Baby Ray’s Buff-a-Cue sauce will begin rolling out to retailers nationwide in February, with full distribution expected by March, according to Allrecipes. The sauce will be available in grocery stores and online, making it easy for customers to get their hands on this latest addition to the brand’s lineup.

Suggested uses for Buff-a-Cue sauce

Sweet Baby Ray’s suggests using the Buff-a-Cue sauce on a variety of dishes, including wings, ribs, and burgers. The smoky and spicy combination is also recommended for flatbreads, pulled pork, meatballs, and even shrimp. Its versatility makes it a convenient option for those looking to add both heat and sweetness to their favorite dishes.

According to the company, Buff-a-Cue sauce was created in response to fans who have been mixing its barbecue and Buffalo wing sauces for years. By officially combining the flavors, the brand aims to provide a more convenient option for consumers while maintaining the bold taste that has made its sauces popular.

How Buff-a-Cue fits into the brand's product lineup

Sweet Baby Ray’s is best known for its barbecue sauces, which come in multiple varieties, including honey, hickory, and brown sugar. The brand also offers wing sauces, marinades, and dipping sauces. More recently, it expanded into hot sauces, introducing flavors like Spicy Garlic and Smoke Chipotle.

Now, Buff-a-Cue joins this growing lineup, giving fans another way to enjoy the brand’s signature flavors. As a well-established name in the condiment industry, the company is expected to generate interest among both loyal customers and new buyers with this latest release.

A trend-driven strategy

Sweet Baby Ray’s joins brands like Frank’s RedHot and Heinz in creating hybrid sauces, catering to consumers’ growing desire for convenience and novelty. The move aligns with market research showing increased demand for spicy condiments, with the hot sauce sector projected to grow over the next five years (2025-2030), as per IBISWorld. The Buff-a-Cue launch follows the brand's 2023 expansion into hot sauces.

Whether Sweet Baby Ray’s Buff-a-Cue Sauce becomes a staple or a short-lived experiment, its launch underscores the brand’s strategy to innovate within the U.S. condiment market. As shoppers await broader availability, the product’s success may hinge on balancing familiarity with boldness—a challenge the company has navigated for nearly four decades.

