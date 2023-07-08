Sweet Magnolias Season 3: Everything we know 

The wait for the new season of the Netflix original series Sweet Magnolias is finally over. The romantic drama series is returning to Netflix on July 20, 2023, with ten new episodes. After a hit second season, which premiered on February 4, 2022, the leading ladies of Sweet Magnolia are returning to tackle more issues and complications in each other'd lives with warmth, humor, devotion, and love.

The show became an instant hit with fans soon after it debuted on Netflix in May 2020. The second season offered a more complex twist to the storyline and ended with a jaw-dropping finale that left viewers wanting more. The writers confirmed season 3 on Twitter in May 2022. Finally, the wait is over now that the third season is coming to the streaming platform this month. Based on the book series of the same name written by Sherryl Woods, the Netflix series is bringing us more from the titular trio of the show.

Everything we know about Sweet Magnolias season 3 on Netflix

Sweet Magnolias Writers @swtmagnoliaroom SWEET MAGNOLIAS Season 2. Now streaming on Netflix. Welcome back to Serenity. SWEET MAGNOLIAS Season 2. Now streaming on Netflix. Welcome back to Serenity. 🌸 https://t.co/WKwJiV2m8Q

What is the plot of Sweet Magnolias season 3?

Netflix has finally revealed what to expect in the third season of Sweet Magnolias, which will be released on July 20. The official description of the upcoming season by Netflix is as follows:

Following the brawl at Sullivan’s, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path. Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life. And Dana Sue searches for a way to use Miss Frances’ check to help the community, without upending her family. The identity of the tire slasher sends shockwaves through Serenity, the recall causes unexpected consequences, and there are romantic surprises in every generation.

The streaming platform has also released a trailer for the upcoming season, and it hints at a lot of exciting moments, which we can look forward to. Watch the trailer for Sweet Magnolias season 3 here.

While we have no official confirmation regarding a fourth season of the Netflix romantic series, JoAnna Garcia, who stars as Maddie, in Sweet Magnolias has revealed:

Yeah, absolutely. I think it’ll be here before you know it. I don’t have a date to give you today, but I will soon, and I’m just so excited for Season 3. I think it shows a whole new feel and look. I mean, it’s the same sweet, beautiful Serenity with the same friendly faces and familiar faces, but it’s just digging a little bit deeper this year. It was really a fun season and it’s setting up—I’m just gonna manifest Season 4 because the story has to continue!

The series wrapped production of season 3 in mid-October of 2022, and it has now been confirmed that season 3 will be released this July.

Cast and character list of season 3 explored

Netflix has revealed that all the original characters will be coming back for season 3. The complete cast list for Sweet Magnolias season 3 is as follows:

JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend

Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan

Heather Headley as Hele Decatur

Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend

Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan

Carson Rowland as Ty Townsend

Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox

Chris Klein as Bill Townsend

Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons

Dion Johnson as Erik Whitley

Brandon Quinn as Ronnie Sullivan

Chris Medlin as Isaac Downey

Hunter Burke as Trotter

Frank Oakley III as Harlan Bixby

Wynn Everett as Kathy

Sweet Magnolias Writers @swtmagnoliaroom If you watch one episode a day, starting today (June 30), you'll be all caught up for the Season Three premiere on July 20! Celebrate all the work the amazing writers, actors, and crew have given to Serenity over the years. #SweetMagnolias Are you ready?If you watch one episode a day, starting today (June 30), you'll be all caught up for the Season Three premiere on July 20! Celebrate all the work the amazing writers, actors, and crew have given to Serenity over the years. #UnionStrong Are you ready? 🌸 If you watch one episode a day, starting today (June 30), you'll be all caught up for the Season Three premiere on July 20! Celebrate all the work the amazing writers, actors, and crew have given to Serenity over the years. #UnionStrong #SweetMagnolias https://t.co/6EWUx9ixsF

Don't miss the exciting new season of Sweet Magnolias, coming to Netflix on July 20, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes