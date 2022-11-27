Who is JoAnna Garcia Swisher? Meet Sweet Magnolias' star and former Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Swisher's wife

Nick Swisher has been married to his wife JoAnna Garcia for over a decade. Actors and baseball players often cross over romantically. Swisher's New York Yankees teammate Derek Jeter dated a number of actresses, including Jessica Biel, Jessica Alba, Scarlett Johansson, Gabrielle Union and many others.

Garcia has been in several high-profile roles. She has over 57 acting credits on her IMDb profile. She's known for her role in the television show Reba, on which she was a key cast member for 125 episodes in the early 2000s.

She also starred in Not Another Teen Movie, Gossip Girl, The Internship, Once Upon A Time, American Pie 2 and most recently, the hit television show Sweet Magnolias.

The former All-Star outfielder, who won the World Series in 2009 with the Yankees, even made a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo in the hit television show his wife is currenly starring for.

Nick Swisher and JoAnna Garcia: How they met and started dating

About her relationship with the former MLB outfielder, she told Us Weekly in 2018:

"He was really consistent and he was very willing to prove himself. He’s like, ‘I don’t want you to think that I’m some stereotypical athlete. He was very honest about that. He was like, ‘I’m only going to be dating you and you are the only one and until you believe that I’ll be here reminding you of that.’ And that just really struck me like he’s in it to win it.”

Division Series - Cleveland Guardians v New York Yankees - Game One

She also noted that their relationship wasn't what she pictured, but that Swisher is a good person as people would expect from his fun personality:

“It certainly wasn’t the first type of profession for a guy that I wanted to date...I went to go see him play a baseball game against the Mets and I thought, ‘Wow, he’s just really refreshing and he’s really kind. He’s exactly what people would imagine him to be. He is what you think he is. He’s a good egg.”

The two have been together ever since and have two children together.

